Electric scooters have become essential tools in the lives of thousands of people. The way people get around has changed completely since these devices hit stores a few years ago, but their excessive use and dependence on these types of devices carries a responsibility that not many users take into account. We are obviously talking about battery health.

It is prohibited to get on the train with the electric scooter

Following the measures taken in cities in Europe, Renfe has decided prohibit the entry of electric scooters on all its Cercanías and Regional trains, including High Speed ​​and Long Distance (AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Avant, Euromed and Intercity). It prevents users from putting their skates into the car, so those who used the train as a link to continue traveling on skates to their home or workplace will no longer be able to do so. starting December 12.

And it will be from that date onwards that the stations will be able to prohibit people carrying one of these electric vehicles from getting on the train, except for electric bicycles, which will be able to get on the train without problems.

What about electric scooters?

Is this a new obsession with electric scooters? What is behind this ban? The reason is quite simple, and is none other than the dangers that these types of devices accumulate due to risk of fire. There are already several cases of scooters that have caused fires in public transport and even in homes, which is why this ban is spreading quickly.

And the reason is none other than the life of the batteries themselves, which have been suffering overloads and excessive work without the user paying the slightest attention. According to experts, electric scooter batteries They usually withstand between 300 and 500 charge cyclesand taking into account that many scooters have been running non-stop for 4 years, as you can imagine these figures are more than exceeded.

On the other hand, there is its care. Many users apply settings with third-party applications with which achieve greater power in the engines and higher speeds to the original, and this directly affects the life of the battery, degrading it much faster and affecting the cells.

Constant charging at 100% capacity (it is recommended not to exceed 80%) or completely discharging it does not help either, guidelines that a large percentage of users do not respect with their scooter. In the end, all these details add up to the degradation of the battery itself, which becomes unstable in conditions where nothing should happen.

A danger that exists

As you can imagine, the number of electric scooters that exist in Spain is gigantic, and the majority of users continue to demand the maximum from the product despite having less battery and less power than the original (this should already alert us about the state of the same).

The problem is that Replacing the battery with a new one is neither easy nor cheapso no one considers making a repair of that type or, worse still, changing a 400-euro device that is barely 3 years old.

For that reason, Renfe prefers not to risk, and the most practical solution is none other than to prohibit them. Now, the question you should ask yourself is, Is my scooter fit to continue using it? If the battery is in poor condition, a leak during overnight charging could be fatal, so we strongly recommend that you perform a check and certify that your battery is in perfect condition.

