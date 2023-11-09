“In China, installed capacity for non-fossil fuel electricity generation represents more than 50% of the total,” Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), recently said in an interview granted to China Media Group.

This summer, extreme weather has hit many parts of the world, with many areas experiencing intense heat, floods and wildfires. What lessons can we learn from these disasters? Inger Andersen argues that we should not panic, but should focus on solutions: “Renewable energy is the key to reducing carbon emissions and China is a world leader in the production of electricity from renewable energy sources.”

Under the sunlight, rows of photovoltaic panels are neatly arranged in the Weesow-Willmersdorf solar park, located 26 kilometers northeast of Berlin, Germany. The solar park is expected to provide electricity to 50,000 households and reduce carbon emissions by 129,000 tonnes per year. The inverters, which maintain the stable and efficient operation of the park’s energy system, come from Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese company in the research and development of solar inverters. This photovoltaic project is the epitome of Sino-German joint promotion of clean energy development and energy transformation in recent years.

Germany has set an ambitious goal of ensuring that, by 2030, 80% of its electricity comes from renewable energy. More and more Chinese companies are collaborating with Germany to achieve this goal.

According to Moritz Rolf, vice president of Sungrow Europe responsible for Benelux, Central, Eastern, Northern Europe and Turkey, the company has shipped more than 20 GW of products to Germany, significantly contributing to the country’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy at 100%.

“Since I joined Sungrow’s German office in 2016, I have been actively committed to cooperation between Germany and China in the renewable energy sector and the clean energy transition,” said Rolf.

On July 27, a batch of essential production line equipment arrived at a battery manufacturing plant in Göttingen, Germany. The plant was established by Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd., a Chinese battery cell manufacturer. In June last year, the company held an opening ceremony for the base, which has a planned capacity of 20 GWh, representing an essential step towards the European market.

In late 2022, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) said its first overseas plant in Thuringia, Germany, had started mass production of lithium ion battery cells as expected.

Meanwhile, Chinese companies are also following innovative trends in the energy sector and exploring new low-carbon and high-efficiency paths together with the rest of the world.

“Solar energy alone will not achieve Germany’s energy transition goals. Other important contributions are battery storage, hydrogen generation and reducing emissions from the traffic sector,” said Rolf.

In June this year, Xiang Haiping, chief engineer of the National Energy Administration, said at the 11th China-Germany Economic and Technological Cooperation Forum that as important forces in the global green energy transformation, both countries have broad common interests and great scope for cooperation, and should further deepen collaboration and join forces to address challenges and positively contribute to the global energy transition.

Meanwhile, in Croatia, a wind farm built by China is bringing benefits to the local population. “The Senj wind farm in Croatia has promoted local economic development and created numerous job opportunities,” said Josip Tosic, manager of Toska, a local energy group.

More than 40 companies from all over Croatia participated in the construction of the Senj wind farm. Tosic recalled that, at one point, there were around 500 people on the site per day, and more than half of them were from Croatia. “It certainly encourages the development of Croatian companies, because working on the largest wind farm in the country is an important reference and a meaningful experience for everyone,” Tosic said. He also added that China’s Norinco International, the park’s main contractor, has focused on involving as many local companies as possible and thinks they “played a vital role not only for the project but also for the local community.”

The wind farm, located on the Adriatic coast of western Croatia, opened in December 2021. It produces around 530 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of green electricity each year and reduces Croatia’s carbon dioxide emissions by around 460,000 tonnes per year.

The area also provides a cheaper and more stable energy supply for the local population, as the green electricity produced each year is enough to meet the energy demand of more than 100,000 households in Croatia.

“The local population will have a stable and clean source of energy, as well as various financial benefits from the operation of the wind farm,” said the Toska manager.

Tosic said he is convinced that Chinese investments, such as the Senj wind farm, will significantly stimulate the growth of the economy in Croatia.