Renault-Nissan, a new structure for the alliance

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, born in 1999, was recently in the spotlight with the signing of a new agreement that redefined the structure and balance of shareholdings between the three companies. This alliance, which saw the entry of Mitsubishi Motors nel 2016, has become one of the pillars of the global automotive industry, leading to a sharing of resources, technologies and strategic objectives. The recently signed agreement, however, has introduced important changes in the dynamics of this alliance. The Courier reports it.



The 43.4% of Nissan shares previously held by Renault, although a significant stake, did not confer control rights over the Japanese manufacturer. This led to a reconsideration of the relationship between the two companies, aiming for greater uniformity in cross-holdings. The goal was to create a less symbiotic but more balanced basis, in which both companies could have greater control of their destinations.

A key element of this new agreement is the creation of a trust fund, known as the French trust, into which Renault has moved 28.4% of its shares Nissan. This is equivalent to approximately 5 billion euros. In the trust, the voting rights are neutralized, but Renault will continue to receive the dividends corresponding to this share. This move allows Renault to temporarily free itself of direct control over Nissan, but maintains a financial interest in the Japanese company. Furthermore, Renault will have the right to sell the shares in the future, giving Nissan the opportunity to make the first offer to acquire them.

This step is of considerable importance as it offers greater flexibility for Renault to manage its holdings in Nissan. This is particularly relevant at a time when the automotive industry is facing a number of challenges, including the growing transition to electric vehicles and the need to develop advanced centralized software architectures. These sectors require significant investment, and the possibility of monetizing its holdings in Nissan could provide Renault with the funds it needs to tackle these challenges more effectively. effective.

Another important dimension of this new phase of the alliance is the further strengthening of technological collaboration between the companies. Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi have already shared technologies and engines on several vehicles, achieving real savings in terms of development and production. This synergy is set to continue and could be extended to new joint projects that will help improve operational efficiency and develop more technologically advanced vehicles.

Furthermore, it was announced that Nissan and Mitsubishi will invest in the electric division of Renaultknown as Ampere, with 600 million euros from Nissan and 200 million from Mitsubishi. This investment demonstrates a shared commitment to the electrification of the automotive industry and could lead to major developments in the electric vehicle sector.

In conclusion, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is entering a new phase with an agreement that redefines the relationships and shareholdings between the three companies. This new approach aims to create a more even balance and offer Renault greater flexibility in management of its holdings in Nissan. At the same time, the emphasis on technological collaboration and investments in electrification demonstrate a shared commitment in staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving automotive industry. The automotive industry is constantly changing, and this alliance is determined to maintain its leading positionleadership through strategic collaboration and targeted investments.

