In prototype format but with an image that closely resembles what, we assume, will be the final model. Renault has presented its next Twingo, the car that aspires to become its entry range, for which it has already set a price and which is beginning to draw in what figure the entry range in urban vehicles will begin to move.

The announcement was made during the Capital Market Day of Ampere. The company has ended up taking its own shape, after a year ago Renault announced its division into five companies. Ampere will be dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles and software development, employing 11,000 workers.

During the announcement, Luca de Meo (CEO of Renault) explained the main lines of the roadmap for the coming years. The figures expected from the company are striking. In 2025 they expect to invoice 10,000 million euros and increase this amount to 25,000 million euros in 2031. To get a better idea, Ampere should become one of Renault’s essential legs, since in 2022 it earned 46,213 million euros.

Along the way, they are studying when and how to take the company public. In Luca de Meo’s own words, this path would allow “to go more relaxed to take some more extreme decisions to further accelerate the projects and add others that we have.” Extreme decisions in a market, that of the electric car, that is still taking shape.

And in this new structure, Renault has in the Twingo a car that tells us what we can expect from the market in the coming years.

Renault Twingo or what the cheap electric car will be like

In all this context, Renault presented the Twingo, which will be launched in 2026 if all deadlines are met. At the moment it is done in prototype format and without exact explanations of the mechanics and size of the battery that we can find, but there are some details that we can now take into account.

Firstly, Renault has put a price on what the firm’s new urban model will cost: 20,000 euros before aid. That is, your most affordable car It will have to move on a frontier that, evidently, raises the floor price of the automobile market.

Although it is the last, Renault is not the only manufacturer that already speaks openly that its entry range will be around 20,000 euros. Volkswagen has been warning for some time that it finds it very difficult to get close to this figure. At least with a profit margin that allows you to work safely. That your 25,000 euro car is called “for everyone” is a declaration of intent.





During the presentation, battery sizes have not been put on the table, but it has been assured that they hope to reach a consumption of 10 kWh/100 km, a figure that, at the moment, seems unattainable. “It makes no sense to use a 2.5 ton car to move a single person in the city,” Luca de Meo anticipated during the presentation.

Therefore, we can expect that the new Renault Twingo will aim to maximize its autonomy by prioritizing very low consumption in the city over larger or larger batteries. If this is the strategy and taking into account that it comes out in 2026, it would make a lot of sense for it to have sodium batteries on its platform, as Gilles Le Borgne, the company’s head of engineering, already mentioned a few days ago.





In an interview with L’Automobile Magazine, Le Borgne pointed out that LFP batteries are too heavy and, however, would not offer the economic performance that sodium batteries, which are expected to be cheaper to produce, can deliver. The commitment of Renault and Nissan seems to be aimed at maintaining NCM batteries for their mid-range, energy accumulators for the entry ranges and solid state for their leading models.

In fact, Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia, also spoke some time ago that his company, focused on offering the lowest prices, would also opt for sodium batteries. In addition, the new Renault Twingo will be mounted on the platform AmpR Small de Amperewhich should also house models like the Dacia MiniSter, expected for 2027.

To all of the above we must add that in the presentation there was talk of a price of 20,000 euros before aid and the possibility of getting it from 100 euros per month. But, to understand this new floor in car prices, we must take into account that some countries are beginning to debate until when they should continue helping the purchase of this type of vehicle.

At the moment, the growth of the electric car in Europe is being spectacular. The question now is how long the economic momentum of the States will be maintained and how the market will react to the end of these stimuli. For now, the cards are on the table: an electric, urban car whose performance we will have to see outside the city already has a price for 2026 and is 20,000 euros.

In Xataka | We have looked for the cheapest electric cars in Spain: these were their prices a year ago and these are their prices today

Photo | Renault