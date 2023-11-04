It seems no matter the number of options available, the public continues to look for more and more SUVs in the market, so Renault has begun to design and manufacture a subcompact from its development center in Brazil, with the aim of creating a family van for emerging markets.

With only 4.1 m in length, the Kardian uses the new CM-F global platform that will allow improved use of space, as well as the integration of more modern mechanics and complete safety.

The exterior adopts the most recent design language, with the new front lights divided into two light groups accompanying a very well-defined grille that proudly bears the brand’s new backlit logo.

The two-tone paint scheme also joins the global trend, along with the rear part that adds “C”-shaped skulls and the inevitable black plastic moldings and loading rails on the roof that seek to give an air of robustness to the vehicle. set.

Inside, Kardian improves a lot in its appearance, although with materials that do not hide its economic origin, but that stands out a lot in the configuration, showing off details such as an 8” touch screen with wireless connectivity and a 7” digital instrument panel.

Likewise, security includes packages of protection with up to six airbags, ESP and ADAS such as forward collision warning with emergency braking among other improvements.

The mechanical issue also looks very good, well, Depending on the target market, the Kardian can use from a 1.0-liter Turbo three-cylinder engine with 122 hp and 148 lb-ft, different powertrains with Mild Hybrid technology and even a conventional hybrid.

