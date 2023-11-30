Both works by Gunfire GamesRemnant: From the Ashes e Remnant 2, they joined the Xbox Game Pass catalog today together with Steamworld Build, the new chapter of the franchise published by Thunderful Publishing. Recently, Remnant 2 released its first DLC, reviewed by our Gabriele Barducci.

Both productions, suspended between souls-like and a very common action, already thicken an extremely well-condensed catalog of productions and many video games to play such as Jusant, Persona 5 Tactica and many others, as well as a host of new publications.

