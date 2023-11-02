Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing have announced the release date of The Awakened King, the first paid DLC for Remnant 2out of a total of three scheduled.

This additional content will bring players back to Losomn, one of several realities that can be explored in the game, and will pit players against the so-called One True King. Corrupted and driven mad by the taint, the king considers anyone he crosses paths with as a traitor. The DLC will offer a new area in Losomn, with new locations and new dungeons. There will be no shortage of new equipment items, including weapons and upgrades, but also an additional archetype: the Ritualist.

The Awakened King sarà available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from November 14th. It can be purchased individually at the price of €9.75, or as a package that includes all three DLCs at the price of €24.50.

