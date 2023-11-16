Suara.com – Angelina Sondakh reveals new facts about how her late husband, Adjie Massaid fell in love with her. He admitted that he fell in love because of his toenails

This was revealed when he became a guest star on FYP hosted by Raffi Ahmad and Irfan Hakim.

Angelina Sondakh at the press conference for the song “Memenangmu” at the Djakarta Theater, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Monday (30/10/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

“Mas Adjie fell in love for the first time because of his toenails,” said Angelina Sondakh.

When she was tired from traveling long distances by car to Pacitan, Angelina Sondakh accidentally put her feet on the bench because she was tired.

That’s where Aaliyah Massaid’s biological father saw his wife’s toenails for the first time.

“The story is that we were going to Pacitan, I was tired, I put my feet up, in the middle seat, in the middle. He just said, ‘Ngie, you have really nice feet, your toenails are beautiful,” recalled the woman who is also called Angie. .

Portrait of Angelina Sondakh Commemorating Adjie Massaid’s Birthday (Instagram/@rezaartameviaofficial)

Hearing this story, Irfan Hakim immediately remembered his past when he was filming together with the late Adjie Massaid.

“The shooting was in Anyer, on Friday, ‘Come on, come on, let’s celebrate Friday,” recalled Irfan, who at that time was still a new artist.

Irfan also admitted that he had seen Adjie Massaid’s nails which also looked clean.

“Jumatan was close to Adjie. This artist. He smelled really good, when he was bowing, I looked at his toenails, they were really clean, he was really neat, I swear,” recalled Irfan Hakim.