Suara.com – Constitutional Law expert from Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Zainal Arifin, highlighted the opaque issue of the democratic system in Indonesia, especially ahead of the upcoming 2024 election. He believes that one of the causes is the president’s too much authority.

Therefore, Zainal suggested that in the short time before the 2024 election, regulations should be made that limit the president’s authority. He also said this refers to the “lame duck” model, aka the lame duck in the United States (US).

Zainal conveyed this during a discussion entitled ‘Saving Democracy from the Grip of Oligarchies and Political Dynasties’ at the Borobudur Hotel, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). A number of figures were also present at the discussion, including Franz Magnis Suseno, Prof. Pledge of Nusabakti, Usman Hamid, Bivitri Susanto and Rafly Harun.

The blurring of democracy, said Zainal, is marked by a series of events that have occurred recently. Starting from the proposed age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates, the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK), the serious ethical violations of MK Judge Anwar Usman to the advancement of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice presidential candidate.

“I think we have met and finished our discussion about the blurring of democracy. Now is the season for calls to save democracy,” said Zainal.

In America, said Zainal, the President must be limited because he has the potential to use his power. Moreover, the incumbent president is very likely to use his power to encourage certain candidates to become his successor.

“Well, we don’t regulate anything about what a lame duck is, even though in some countries it is regulated. For example, the president is no longer allowed to take important steps related to finances and positions. That cannot be hindered,” he explained. .

“Indonesia is the same country that does not regulate the lame duck of a president even though it is very dangerous,” he added.

One example of an effort to use power is the provision of Direct Cash Assistance (BLT) from the government ahead of the election. This method is an excessive use of state money to trick the public into voting for certain candidates.

“Just look, I’m willing to bet that soon there will be a distribution of BLT. That is the material most likely to be used to lull the public,” said Zainal.

Then, Zainal also highlighted the issue of the use of state apparatus ahead of the elections. He said the TNI-Polri should have left the election process because they have the power to force things.

“If the state apparatus is not neutral then I think it is armed forces intervention through the back door and that is of course dangerous for democracy,” he concluded.