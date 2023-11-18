Philips wanted to be the new queen of consoles with its CD-i multimedia machine, but ended up crashing due to its catalog and uncomfortable control.

Welcome one more Saturday to Chocheluismos, the HobbyConsolas section in which we review the great video games and consoles of the past. This time, it almost seems more like an episode of Hardwageddon, because the goal is to remember what they were like and what they played with the Philips CD-i models.

For those of you who don’t know it, it was a device that had some popularity in the early 90s and that, at first, aspired more to be a multimedia machine (to watch movies, listen to music, have interactive applications, etc.) than a console.

However, the advent of the change of generation, with SEGA Saturn and PlayStation at the helmmade Philips want to try their luck and delved into the playable possibilities of the CD-i family, especially with the 450 model. You can see it in action with the video that heads this content.

Thus, games like Flashback, Lemmings or… yes, the perfidious trilogy of exclusive The Legend of Zelda games, allowed by Nintendo but which were a real disaster. Of course, today they are a highly coveted collector’s item.

The hardware itself did not have any better luck and ended up disappearing suddenly along with other competing consoles such as 3DO or Amiga CD 32. The change of generation meant carnage for many companies…

At least, there is no curiosity left to see how they took advantage of the CD format to, yes, give us some very detailed introsif we compared them to what 16-bit consoles were not used to.

