Nicknamed “Gordito de oro”, he was supposed to be Caniggia’s heir but then the former Colombian striker failed and in Bergamo he is remembered more than anything for his passion for Coca-Cola and spaghetti

He should have been Claudio Caniggia’s heir, but in the end he turned out to be a simple meteor. Scorer of five appearances and zero goals with Atalanta, in the distant 1992/93 season, Ivan Rene Valenciano is remembered in Bergamo above all for his passion for coca-cola and spaghetti, which it is said he preferred to training, so much so that he deserves the nickname “Gordito de oro”, or Fatty Gold. And now, thirty years after his brief Italian experience, the former Colombian striker has hit the headlines due to his arrest in the United States of America for drunk driving, dangerous driving and criminal damage following an accident that occurred in recent days in Florida, as reported by several South American media.

JUDICIAL TROUBLES

A life, that of the 51-year-old from Barranquilla, full of controversial episodes. Legend of Colombian football and starter at the 1994 World Cup, sadly famous for the Cafeteros due to the murder of defender Andres Escobar, guilty of eliminating his national team with an own goal, Valenciano had his first legal troubles in 2002, when he was involved in a shooting and then arrested. Subsequently he also participated in a reality show, in which he underwent some aesthetic treatments, including liposuction, the removal of part of the subcutaneous adipose tissue through a suction cannula. In recent years, after having been a TV commentator for ESPN, he launched a youth football project in the USA. To then apply for the Green Card, the residence permit in the United States which, however, would now be at risk due to this latest arrest in Florida.