Alan Wake 2’s most talked-about scene was almost cut from the final game, but Sam Lake stepped in: “Absolutely not, we’re not cutting this.”

Alan Wake 2 is already playing on PCXbox Series X|S and PS5, something that Remedy has been finalized together with Epic Games. But the Control and Quantum Break studio was about to eliminate a commented scene, to which Sam Lake refused.

A week and a half after its release, the creative director of the Alan Wake sequel sheds a little more light on this whole dark business and why it almost ended up out of the game.

Needless to say, the rest of the article contains spoilers for the fourth mission of Alan Wake 2so we recommend discretion when reading past this point.

When playing new adventure of Alan Wake and Anderson Saga you realize that a particular scene stands out from the others, there are those who already classify it as one of the most memorable moments of the year.

Chatting on the Friends Per Second podcast, Sam Lake as creative director of Remedy Entertainment has revealed that the mission “We Cantamos” was almost completely removed.

“It was very, very difficult – for various reasons – to have a musical in this,” Lake said on the podcast. “And there were a lot of production meetings (where people were saying), ‘Come on, we have to cut this.’ I was like, ‘No way, we’re not cutting it.'”

The actor from the game Alan Wake 2 on the cover impresses with his quality

The sequel’s director, Kyle Rowley, then said: “When you say to someone, ‘Let’s put a musical in a survival horror,’ the question they ask is, ‘Well, how?’ What is the gameplay loop?”

But Lake also gives credits and thanks to actor Matthew Porettaare interpretation of Alan Wake is just as notable as her singing ability; in fact, it was he who seems to have promoted the idea.

“I knew Matthew Poretta is a great singer, so Alan Wake can sing this,” Lake recalls. “And then finding David Harewood, someone wonderful and who has singing experience.”

Best Xbox Series X accessories you can buy

If you have an Xbox Series X, these are some of the best accessories you can buy to get the most out of it.

See list

Remember that update 1.0.8 is now available and after this, the studio updated the status of the remakes of Max Payne, Control 2 and other of its upcoming games; This adventure even pays homage to the classics.

like us in our analysis of Alan Wake 2international specialized critics agree and Remedy advanced the first details about the two paid expansions that will arrive in the future.

Who would have imagined that Remedy was about to remove THAT famous scene from Alan Wake 2 and Sam Lake refused to do so?