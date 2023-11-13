Remedy Entertainment, creators of Alan Wake 2 and Control, announce the reboot of their cooperative multiplayer game, Project Vanguard, which they develop with Tencent. Now the game will better leverage the strengths of the Finnish studio.

Remedy Entertainmentin a very sweet moment after the premiere of Alan Wake 2, one of the best games of the year, announces a change of plans regarding one of its previously announced games, Project Vanguarda free to play multiplayer game that, from now on, will no longer be.

The formerly known as Vanguard, announced in December 2021 in conjunction with Tencent, will become a premium game with a strong cooperative multiplayer component (suggesting it could also be played alone).

“Due to the uncertainties in creating successful games for the rapidly changing free-to-play market and the associated risks, the parties have discussed a new direction for the game project, which will receive the new codename, “Kestrel,” Remedy reports. .

The Alan Wake and Control studio signs up for cooperative multiplayer

Remedy confirms that the project will return to a concept phase and some of the former Vanguard development team will move to work on other ongoing Remedy projects, while the leaders and some “select” members of the Kestrel development team will focus on the new direction of the project.

This suggests that the game is going to be significantly redesigned, with a new team, although it will build on many of the features, assets and themes already designed for Vanguard, and “the new experience will lean more heavily on Remedy’s core strengths.”

“After much careful consideration, we believe that taking a new direction in which the game will build more on Remedy’s core competencies is the right way forward,” said Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment.

“We are creating another different Remedy game with the continued support of Tencent to create a great cooperative multiplayer experience.”

Currently, Remedy Entertainment is working on Control 2 y Condora multiplayer spin-off of Control, for 505 Games, in addition to the remakes de Max Payne 1 y 2 for Rockstar and this “Kestrel” for Tencent.