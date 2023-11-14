Postponed internally the summer of last yearthe code-named free-to-play shooter Vanguard is back in the concept phase after that Remedy Entertainment decided to turn it into a premium product.

The Finnish company let it be known That this decision was made in consultation with Tencent, the video game publisher, due to the changed conditions of the free-to-play market and the related high risks. From now on, explains Remedy, the project will be identified with the new code name Kestrel and it will be a video game with a strong emphasis on cooperative multiplayer.

The Finnish studio fresh fromacclaimed Alan Wake 2 states that part of the team that was supposed to develop Vanguard will be put to work on other projects, while a selected group will focus on the Kestrel concept.

Previous article

Nintendo Indie World: new showcase announced