Currently available in Early Access on Steam, Remedium is a dark fantasy video game that projects players into a brutal and bloody context. Act 2, in this sense, will arrive on November 30, 2023, with a new language available and additional content relating to the story and context.

With an arsenal of weapons at players’ disposal, they must survive the onslaught of infected creatures and master the art of alchemy to create powerful potions, injections and amalgams to enhance their abilities in the search for a cure that can eradicate this disease . For those hearing about it for the first timeRemedium is a typical twin-stick shooter of the genre.

