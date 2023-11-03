Billions of years ago, Earth had a catastrophic encounter with Theia, a Mars-sized protoplanet. Today, a study could have deciphered a mystery about remains that have remained in the Earth’s mantle and that could well belong to this ancient cosmic neighbor.

The science fiction scenes we often see, with planets colliding, are not that far from our own history. Two celestial bodies colliding in a destructive dance, with remains scattered throughout the cosmos, it is not an end, this collision gave rise to our natural satellite: the Moon.

Until now, the account of this event has been more in the realm of theory than concrete evidence. Gaia suffered the collision of Theia, and thus the Moon was created. However, a group of scientists could have found a trace of this impact within our planet, like scars from the birth of our planet.

According to a publication in Nature, two mysterious rock formations in the Earth’s mantle could be vestiges of this impact from 4.5 billion years ago. “These formations, known as low-velocity provinces, are distinctive because seismic waves travel more slowly through them,” official sources point out.

Two regions with higher than normal density values ​​in the Earth’s mantle

DepositPhotos

The international team, made up of experts from the US, China and the UK, has used advanced computer simulations to identify two anomalous regions in the Earth’s mantle. These regions, located beneath the African and Pacific tectonic plates, have densities that are between 2% and 3.5% higher than normal.

These models showed how, after the collision, some materials, presumably from Theia, would have sunk into the Earth’s mantle, while others were launched into space, leading to the formation of our Moon.

Discovering the details of the birth of our planet

While this finding is revolutionary, there is still work to be done. The research paves the way for Future studies comparing samples of the Earth’s mantle with the surface of the Moon and its resources, seeking even more evidence of this theory.

The collision with Theia is not just a chapter in Earth’s past, but a testament to the ever-changing dynamics of our solar system. What seems like a bold theory today could be the key to better understanding not only our past, but also our place in the cosmos.