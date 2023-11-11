Suara.com – Everyone has their own way of moving on from a love story that has failed. Likewise, Wendy Walters chose to use painful methods to express her pain after her marriage to Reza Arap ended in 2022.

As previously reported, Wendy Walters filed for divorce from Reza Arap after a year of marriage. Issues regarding the cause of the breakdown of this couple’s marriage have emerged, including the existence of an affair which was allegedly carried out by the frontman of Weird Genius.

The breakdown of this household seems to be Wendy Walters’ lowest point in life. He even thought about ending his life but decided against it and chose to move on to a more useful method.

Reporting from the Instagram account rumpi_gosip, Wendy Walters chose to undergo various treatments or facial treatments as a way to vent the pain in her heart. But not just ordinary facial treatments, he chose to try various injections without anesthesia to relieve pain in the heart.

Wendy Walters while climbing a mountain. (Instagram/@wendywalters)

“Just the thought (of suicide) is definitely there. But how do I run it to something else, namely to treatment. Because treatment with injections without anesthesia is painful,” said Wendy Walters in a podcast.

Wendy feels that her escape towards facial care is more beneficial than doing negative things.

“So if you take a life, it’s useless, it only makes people sad, my mother is sad, it adds to my sins, it’s better for me to go to treatment. Even though I’m sick, it makes my face shine too,” explained Wendy.

However, Wendy admitted that the phase of trying out various facial treatments without anesthesia had ended as her heart had given up. He now admits that he felt sick when he tried facial treatments without anesthesia.

This snippet of Wendy Walters’ confession stole the public’s attention and drew various comments. Not a few people provided support to the 27 year old woman.

“Hug sis Wendy, one example of a classy move on. The more you come here, the cooler this person becomes, wanting to try climbing mountains and so on,” wrote one netizen.

“Ms. Wendi, cheer up, you’re beautiful, you can get the best too, sis,” added another netizen.

“There’s no need to drag on your sadness, Miss Wendy, you’re beautiful, kind, unfortunately it’s the naked Kunti in sachet packaging who’s not grateful,” joked a different netizen.