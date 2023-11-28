Remind GNP Guadalajara, the music festival that celebrates nostalgia, promises to transport you through time with its eclectic lineup. From the iconic The Jacksons to the vibrant flamenco fusion of Gipsy Kings and the unforgettable disco rhythm of Village Peoplethe event offers a musical journey that spans decades and genres.

This long-awaited festival, scheduled for December 2 in Calle 2, it’s not just about exceptional music. Remind GNP creates a complete experience by combining the emotion of music with delicious mixology, craft beer and local wines. Attendees can enjoy a sunny day in the park, surrounded by friends and family, while reliving highlights from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Remind GNP’s lineup features The Jacksons, a musical family that left an indelible mark on the pop industry with hits like “I Want You Back” and “Can You Feel It.” Gipsy Kings’ unique fusion of flamenco, rumba and pop promises an exciting experience, while Village People takes attendees back to the disco era with classics like “YMCA” and “Macho Man.”

The festival not only offers exceptional music, but also a variety of activities and recreational spaces. From group picnics to ping pong tournaments to monumental works of art, Remind GNP guarantees unforgettable moments for everyone. The gastronomic offer, with the participation of outstanding chefs, elevates the culinary experience, creating a perfect fusion between music and food.

From The Jacksons to Village People, Remind GNP is an unforgettable journey. SPECIAL

When it comes to drinks, Remind GNP doesn’t skimp on the details. The sale of craft beer and local wines adds a special touch to the event, allowing attendees to enjoy unique flavors while immersing themselves in the festival atmosphere.

In short, Remind GNP Guadalajara is presented as the ideal place for those looking to relive the most emblematic musical moments while creating unforgettable memories. With a top-notch lineup, exceptional dining experiences, and activities to suit all tastes, this festival promises to be a standout cultural event on the 2023 calendar. Get ready to take a trip back in time full of nostalgia and fun!

MR

Themes

Remind GNP

Village People

The Jacksons

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions