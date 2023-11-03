The new RoboCop video game is now available to buy at GAME, including DLC ​​that you will only be able to get at the chain stores.

To talk about RoboCop is to talk about one of the most iconic characters of the 80s. We all remember the film directed by Paul Verhoeven (Basic Instinct, Total Challenge), released in 1987, which we all loved when we were little.

In fact, RoboCop It was not a children’s film at all, as it had a lot of gore, drugs and gruesome scenes. And that’s not to mention its brutal action.

We haven’t had many RoboCop video games, beyond the 1988 original, the adaptations of the sequels, the Game Boy Color title or that nineties crossover with Terminator.

We arrive at RoboCop: Rogue City, a new game now available for PS5, Xbox Series Teyon (Terminator Resistance)and who has surprised with his first notes.

It is not the best shooter of the year, but it is a worthy adaptation of Robocop that fans of the character will love. And now you can get your physical editions at GAME.

Detroit is very crazy

RoboCop: Rogue City It is now available worldwide, both in physical and digital formats. It is striking that there is a physical edition for PC, which is not common these days.

It must also be said that, despite being also announced for Nintendo Switch, finally this version will not exist. Nacon has confirmed this on its official Facebook page.

Therefore, you can now get the physical editions of RoboCop: Rogue City for PS5, Xbox and PC at GAME. They can be purchased both on its official website and in physical stores.

At a price of 59,99 euros (49.99 euros on PC), this first-person shooter will delight RoboCop fans. And not only from the original film, but also from the sequels or the comics.

And it is that GAME gives you an exclusive DLCwhich you will only be able to get in the chain stores, so you can debut it in a big way in RoboCop: Rogue City.

What does this DLC include? We detail it below:

The blue armor from the movie Robocop 2 (cosmetic). The Pitch Black version of the Auto-9 weapon (cosmetic).

It has to be said that Both contents are exclusive to this DLCwhich you will get free with your purchase of any edition of RoboCop: Rogue City.

If you are interested in the RoboCop universe, you should know that there are four films: the original from 1987, RoboCop 2 (1990), RoboCop 3 (1993) and the remake released in 2014, which features Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman and Michael Keaton in his cast.

RoboCop: Rogue City, developed by Teyon and Nacon, is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC, both physically and digitally. Don’t hesitate to get it at GAME, because you will get the exclusive DLC as a gift.

