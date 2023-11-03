The guest who closed the week at El Hormiguero was Young Miko. The Puerto Rican has been on the program for the first time, demonstrating the good vibes she transmits and her incredible talent.

The interview began with the singer talking about how her collaboration with Feid came about. The singer of the year, who was also on set, and Young Miko did an impressive duet on a song that ended up being a best-seller.

In this last year, the guest has become a reference for the LGTBIQ+ group. Her vindictive lyrics and her way of facing her life have made her a true social icon, so she also wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to send an important message.

He has also opened up completely in El Hormiguero and has told, exclusively, the meaning of some of his tattoos. In fact, the program has shown on screen one of the biggest ones it has… A dragon on its back!

“I can’t explain what you have, but you are special,” were the words of Pablo Motos at the end of the interview. This is a perfect summary of what the artist’s time on the program has been like. Do not miss it!