Los Morancos have been in charge of animating the party in this El Hormiguero program. As always happens when the Cadaval brothers come to the set, the interview has been a demonstration of anarchy on the part of the guests where moments and laughter have not been lacking at any time.

As soon as they arrived, the first thing they did was present their latest play with which they will be touring Spain. In it, they ironically about the Gag Law: “We comedians no longer know what to say,” they argued.

However, this has not been the only dart they have sent as social criticism. They have also let off steam with the banks to which they have dedicated a song that can be enjoyed at each of their functions. “We are dehumanizing ourselves,” the brothers alleged.

If they have made something clear once again, it is that life looks much better through humor and satire, and this is what Los Morancos demonstrate day after day. Click on the video above to enjoy the interview!