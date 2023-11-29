El Hormiguero has had the honor of receiving three great comedy stars from our country: Santiago Segura, Ernesto Sevilla and Pablo Chiapella. The trio has visited Pablo Motos to talk about his next Christmas movie, which he promises to make us enjoy as a family.

In this case, the film in which these three comedians have collaborated is not directed by Santiago Segura. He, like Ernesto and Pablo, are part of the cast and will carry much of the weight of the plots. With them, laughter is guaranteed!

As the film has a Christmas theme, Pablo Motos couldn’t help but ask the guests for some anecdote related to these dates and Pablo Chiapella has told the best one you can imagine. His visit to the Three Wise Men ended with him, as a child, sitting on Baltasar’s lap… and shitting himself!

Chiapella has been one of the main protagonists of the interview, since his last name has also given a lot to talk about. The actor has been listening all his life to how they mispronounce or change letters of his last name and his colleagues have taken advantage of the opportunity to mess with him.

There has been no shortage of anecdotes in this program. Ernesto Sevilla has told what his experience with electrostimulation was like and said he had a very bad time. Although the actor has said it with a laugh, at the time, he wanted to run away from the place where they did it to him.

Ernesto, Pablo and Santiago have once again been generous with the program and have given us a great time. Every time they come to El Hormiguero we get to know them a little more! Play the video above and relive the full interview!