This Wednesday El Hormiguero received a guest of international stature. The model David Gandy has opened up to Pablo Motos about his beginnings and has let the Spanish public get to know him a little better.

David Gandy’s fame comes, among other things, from being the protagonist of the advertisements of one of the most well-known brands in the world since 2007. Currently, they continue to rely on him as the image of their campaigns.

Pablo Motos wanted to ask the guest what an international model gives up to remain in the elite and Gandy explained his training routine. Although it is tough, the Englishman never goes hungry, in fact he consumes enough calories a day to compensate for all the exercise he does.

The presenter of El Hormiguero couldn’t miss the model’s visit and wanted to ask him for advice on how to dress, such as which shirt collar would suit him the most taking into account the shape of his face and body.

The international model has also talked about professional projects he is currently working on, such as the peculiar anti-odor clothing that has left the presenter of El Hormiguero looking checkered.

David Gandy has been a discovery and has been very generous in his interview. Finally we have been able to see the most personal side of the model. Play the video and relive the full interview!