Choosing your first car is the most fun there is. Finally your coveted pink piece of paper, giving you the freedom to go wherever you want. Enjoy it while you can.

Dennis got his driver’s license a few years ago, but it is now time for a car. It didn’t happen that way. In addition to his studies, he works full-time for three days at the local hardware store. As a result, he raised money to buy a car, maintain it and tickle it a bit. He’s already budgeted that. About 5,000 euros for the car, 1,500 for overdue maintenance and any remaining use for upgrades that fall under preventive maintenance. Consider coilovers or rim upgrades with new tires.

Reliable first fun car

Dennis is still young (22) and has not had his driver’s license for very long. So it certainly shouldn’t be a Mercedes-AMG A45S or something like that. In fact, in many ways it shouldn’t be. It must be a really reliable first fun car that represents all other aspects of fun driving. Considering the fuel costs, insurance costs and maintenance costs, it is also nice if the weight remains nice and low.

In short, Dennis’ wishes and requirements for a reliable fun car can be read below:

Current carsNoneBuy / LeaseBuyBusiness / privatePrivateBudgetMaximum 5,000 (the rest for maintenance and upgrades)Mileage15,000 per year I think, maybe a little moreFuel preferencePetrol please! Reason for purchaseFirst car!Family compositionNot that I knowPreferred models: Japanese, light and funNo-goUnreliable (German and French so), heavy cars

How do we get the numbers?

Consumption: via Spritmonitor, price United Consumers (€2.16 p/l Euro95)

MRB: Province of Utrecht (via tax department)

Insurance: 21 year old young man, 0 claim-free years, WA+

Suzuki Swift Sport (RS)

€4,999 (individual)

2009

150.000 km

What is it?

An extra hot Suzuki Swift and a perfect reliable first fun car. With the Suzuki Ignis Sport we already got a nice taste of what Suzuki Sport could do with a small hatchback and with the Swift Sport it turned out even better. It’s not just a slightly sportier Swift. For example, the Swift Sport has an extra firmer and stiffer body (yes, really), thick sports seats and a different body kit. You even get – very cool – two huge exhausts, one on the left and one on the right.

How does it drive?

This is one of those cars that is slower on paper than on asphalt. That’s because we use backward standards to indicate speed. The Swift Sport is a light car with a high-revving 1.6 four-cylinder (naturally aspirated, of course) and a smooth-shifting transmission, so you are always busy keeping the engine in the right speed range.

Costs Suzuki

Consumption: 1 in 12.77 Fuel: € 212 pm Weight: 1,005 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 37 pm Insurance: € 110 pm

Total costs per month: €359 pm

Maintenance forecast

In general, Suzuki Swifts are very reliable. There are occasional squeaks and creaks and there are some minor finishing errors. Well, misses: don’t forget that a normal Suzuki Swift was on your doorstep for 12 grand at the time. So a great car, just make sure you get one that has been taken care of. As with other Japanese cars, some owners want to count themselves rich and confuse MOT with maintenance. Check out @wouter’s Swft purchasing advice here.

Depreciation forecast

Yeah, not really actually. These cars have been 5,000 euros for a very long time. You can find them for less, but they have significantly more miles or are not in the best condition.

Mazda MX-5 1.8i (NB)

€5,000 (individual)

2000

142.000 km

What is it?

Miata is always the answer. The Mazda MX-5 offers everything you want from a car and is somewhat of a symbol for a reliable first fun car. The MX-5 is a rear-wheel drive roadster, as it should be. The focus is more on handling and balance than speed in a straight line. It is the best-selling sports car in the world, but ‘people’ like Peter Griffin don’t think it’s a sports car, and many others also think it’s too slow. Compared to an M3, this Mazda is slow, but in this company it keeps up more than excellently.

How does it drive?

Brilliant, simply brilliant. All the important features of driving a car are present. Accelerate with an immediate response, the steering is direct and offers feedback, and the balance is great. These are therefore very fun cars to play with. This is a breath of fresh air, especially compared to modern hot hatches. Yes, it’s (much) slower, but nowadays speed is the only asset modern cars seem to have.

Costs Mazda

Consumption: 1 in 11.75 Fuel per month: € 230 Weight: 1,000 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 37 pm Insurance: € 125 pm

Total costs per month: €392 pm

Maintenance forecast

Japanese, so very reliable. You know it. But we are talking about 20 year old cars and there are sometimes things wrong with them. An important point is rust, because it can be a major problem, especially in cars that have not always been in the garage. Strangely enough, the problem is even more persistent in the next generation (NC). Here too, it is important to check all maintenance. Especially with these types of older cars, things can sometimes go wrong, especially if they are not driven a lot.

Depreciation forecast

Not. If you buy it privately and don’t drive it too much, you will hardly depreciate it. However, keep in mind that the country is full of MX-5s. So if you don’t want depreciation, you have to take good care of it to keep it beautiful.

Mitsubishi Colt CZT (Z30)

€ 4.999

2007

195.000 km

What is it?

A bomb from Born, because the Mitsubishi Colt comes from the Netherlands. There is a big difference between the sensible (and surprisingly spacious) Colt five-door and this three-door CZ3, which in top version is called CZT. It is the top model of the Colt series and has a 1.5 turbo engine that is distantly related to the engine in the Lancer Evolution. If you have boost plans, it is not that difficult to get 200-250 hp out of this. A fun, unusual, reliable first fun car.

How does it drive?

Very entertaining. The Colt is not as refined a machine as the Swift. It doesn’t seem like a big difference, 125 hp versus 150 hp. But with the Swift you really have to wring it out and the Colt delivers it quite quickly and easily. The experience is more determined by the forward urge. It is an old-fashioned turbo engine, so it is blessed with a lot of turbo lag. But then the car really takes off in earnest.

Kosten Mitsubishi

Consumption: 1 in 12.87 Fuel per month: € 210 pm Weight: 1,045 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 37 pm Insurance: € 130 pm

Total costs per month: €377

Maintenance forecast

It’s a Mitsubishi, so you hardly have to pay attention to anything. It’s mainly those ‘oh dear yes’ things. Think of the batteries that were rather mediocre as standard (although most have already given them a new Varta). The only thing you have to pay attention to are the coolant leaks, because that usually comes from the coolant reservoir reservoir, and these early units in particular suffer from this. For completeness, check the Mitsubishi Colt purchase advice here.

Depreciation forecast

The big problem is that almost no one knows the car. And those who know it often already have one. That puts the prices down somewhat, but just like with the Suzuki, it is always worth 2-3 grand if you keep the condition up a bit, and perhaps more.

YOLO: Daihatsu Copen Type S (L880K)

€ 4.750

2004

115.000 km

What is it?

As if someone copied the design of a New Beetle Cabrio via the Raboscanner. The Copen is a nicer car than the New Beetle. The Copen is solely for fun. It really is a great car to have at your location in your house on the Mediterranean, but not so much to drive to. Two versions were delivered in the Netherlands. Initially the original Japanese Copen. It had a 660cc turbo engine (a four-cylinder) and the steering wheel on the right. Later a Copen arrived with a naturally aspirated 1.3 and the steering wheel on the right side. At least, that’s what @jaapiyo calls the left side, at least.

How does it drive?

Very nice and very good are not the same two things. This is important to know when looking for a reliable first fun car, because driving a Copen with a 660 cc engine and the steering wheel on the wrong side requires utmost concentration. However, it is a fun activity. You have to keep that engine ‘on the boil’ and switch gears with your left hand at the same time. That’s just like operating a whisk with your left hand. So it just takes some getting used to, just as if someone were, uh, working with the whisk. That said, it is FUN! The car is so light that you actually come close to the karting feeling that MINI liked to talk about with their new Countryman. A Copen doesn’t go fast, by the way, but that doesn’t matter.

Kosten Daihatsu

Consumption: 1 in 13.76 Fuel per month: € 197 Weight: 830 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 21 pm Insurance: € 100 pm

Total costs per month: 318

Maintenance forecast

It’s a Daihatsu, so what can go wrong isn’t too bad? Pay close attention to the convertible aspect of the car: leaks, electronics, whether the roof functions properly and the like. Also keep in mind that Daihatsu hasn’t sold cars in Europe for a while, so some parts may be harder to get your hands on.

Depreciation forecast

The problem is that 1.3 with the steering wheel on the right side. That car makes this a bit redundant. In this case you start from 5 grand, but that is actually on the high side. You can also find Copens for a little less. Now the market for RHD cars is less limited than you might think.

Conclusion: reliable first fun car

The big problem is that a lot of cars simply weigh too much to be fun. Fortunately, there are plenty of lightweight Japanese fun mobiles that offer just a little bit more. Basically you should just go for the MX-5. You can use this car every day and there is now only room for one girlfriend. So just do it. If it absolutely has to be a hatchback, then the Suzuki is the nicest overall package, although the Colt is an exciting alternative if you drive on the highway more often.

