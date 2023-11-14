Suara.com – On Tuesday (12/11/2023) PT Mercedes-Benz Distribution Indonesia, which is now under the umbrella of Inchcape Indonesia, launched seven new models for Indonesian consumers. Taking place in Hall F, Jalan Pati Unus No F4, South Jakarta, the seven products come from the CLA, GLB, GLC and GLE classes. These include:

Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 AMG LineMercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 S 4MATICMercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive LineMercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe 4MATIC AMG lineMercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC AMG Line FLMercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC Coupe AMG line FLMercedes AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe FL.

Among these seven products, each has its own special features. The interior is exciting, standard with the use of the famous Nappa leather, while the exterior is equipped with modification options which will certainly further excite potential suitors for each model.

The 7 Stars or the seven exciting Mercedes-Benz products were launched by PT Mercedes-Benz Distribution Indonesia and Inchcape Indonesia on Tuesday (14/11/2023) (Suara.com/CNR ukirsari).

Then, specifically in the engine sector, there is a choice of AMG engines, Mercedes-Benz’s performance modification division with the reliability of changing vehicle power to become more responsive through increasing horsepower or horse power (dk). This special service is packaged specifically through the one man one engine philosophy. Or the meaning is that each mechanic only handles one machine, and his signature is added.

So is there an electric car or Electric Vehicle (EV) version at the launch which took place on Tuesday (14/11/2023)? Apparently there isn’t.

“In 2023, we have launched 11 new vehicle models which include all-electric vehicles such as the EQA, EQB, EQS Edition One and EQS SUV, as well as performance luxury vehicles from the Mercedes-AMG line, including the G 63 Edition 53, SL 43, A 35 and A45; the new A 200 sedan; and a locally assembled and CBU SUV, the GLC 300,” said Khoo Shao Tze, President Director, Inchcape Indonesia which now oversees the business of PT Mercedes-Benz Distribution Indonesia.

Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, Sales and Marketing Director of PT Mercedes-Benz Distribution Indonesia, added that the Mercedes-Benz EV edition with a distinctive brand of electric car called the newest Mercedes EQ for Indonesia has been launched at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2023 at ICE, BSD City, Tangerang, Banten.

There were two introduced at that time, respectively The New Mercedes EQS SUV which was priced at IDR 3,590,000,000 (three billion five hundred and ninety million rupiah) and the Mercedes EQS Edition One with a price of IDR 3,950,000,000 (three billion nine hundred and fifty million rupiah).

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC, one of the seven stars or The 7 Stars which was launched in the third quarter of 2023 (Suara.com/CNR ukirsari).

The following are the specifications for the seven newest Mercedes-Benz models launched by PT Mercedes-Benz Distribution Indonesia together with Inchcape Indonesia:

1.The New GLE 450 AMG Line which comes with AMG Bodystyling; Panoramic Sliding Sunroof; Power Closing feature; latest headlamp design with MULTIBEAM LED; new front grille with Star Pattern; and AMG 5-Twin-Spoke wheels made from light alloy and measuring 21 inches. On the interior side, The New GLE 450 AMG Line is equipped with a Multifunction Sports Steering Wheel covered in Nappa leather and a Burmerster® Surround Sound System audio system.

2.The New GLE 450 AMG Line Coupe coupe version of The New GLE 450 AMG Line which uses a Multifunction Sports Steering Wheel covered in Nappa leather and lime wood line structure trim in high-gloss brown.

3.The New Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 with updates to the exterior, namely AMG Bodystyling; Panoramic Sliding Sunroof; AMG Spoiler Lip; new headlights with MULTIBEAM LED; and 22-inch AMG Cross-Spoke Forged Wheels. The interior of the New Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 is equipped with an AMG Performance Steering Wheel with a layer of Nappa Leather and MICROCUT Microfibre; and AMG Sports Seats covered in Nappa leather in two-tone macchiato beige and black.

4.The New CLA 200 AMG Line with AMG Bodystyling in Spectral Blue; Panoramic Sliding Sunroof; new front grille with Star Pattern; new headlights with High Performance LEDs; 21-inch 5-Twin-Spoke wheels made from light-alloy. In the interior, The New CLA 200 AMG Line uses the latest MBUX multimedia system which can be controlled from the center console with a new design; Multifunction Sports Steering Wheel covered in Nappa leather; and Sports Seats made from ARTICO man-made leather and MICROCUT black microfibre with red stitching.

5.The New Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 with AMG Bonnet Badge Front Emblem Logo; Panoramic Sliding Sunroof; AMG Bodystyling; new headlights with High Performance LEDs; AMG 5-Twin-Spoke wheels in light alloy and measuring 19 inches; and brake calipers are red. In the interior, there is also an AMG Performance Steering Wheel made from Napp leather and MICROCUT microfibre; AMG Track Pace; and AMG Performance Seats.

6.The New GLB 200 Progressive Line with Panoramic Sliding Sunroof; new front grille design; Progressive Line body; and 18-inch 5-Twin-Spoke light-alloy wheels. On the inside, The New GLB 200 Progressive Line is equipped with a Leather Multifunction Sports Steering Wheel; Star Pattern trim; and Comfort Seats made from ARTICO man-made leather in black.

7.The All New GLC 300 Coupe comes with AMG Bodystyling in Nautic Blue; Panoramic Sliding Sunroof; new front grille design with Star Pattern; digital light; braking system with larger brake discs on the front wheels; AMG 5-Twin-Spoke wheels made of light alloy and measuring 20 inches. The interior of the All New GLC 300 Coupe is equipped with a Multifunction Sports Steering Wheel made from Nappa leather; latest central display design; Metal Structure Trim Element; and Sports Seats made from ARTICO man-made leather with upholstery in Neva Gray and Black and heating on the front seats.