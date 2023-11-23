Black Friday 2023 is approaching, and it is the best opportunity to get a Nintendo Switch (in various models) through these official bundles.

There are only two days left until Black Friday 2023, a celebration that allows you to treat yourself at a very special price. Whether in video games, consoles, accessories and other products, it is the best opportunity to get an early gift of Christmas.

We have seen it with GAME’s Black Friday offers (available on its website and physical stores), but also in the digital stores of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam.

Even on portals like Amazon or MediaMarkt, where we can get an Xbox Series

Virtue lies in variety. If what you are looking for is to get the Nintendo hybrid console, below we will talk about three bundles available at knockdown prices for Black Friday.

Hurry, because they are limited time offers, which you should not miss. We reveal all the details of these Nintendo Switch bundles.

Nintendo Switch: it can be yours this Black Friday 2023

If you want to get the Nintendo Switch OLED, the premium model of the hybrid console, you have a golden opportunity with the new Black Friday themed bundle. Hurry though, because the units are flying.

Its about new Nintendo Switch OLED bundlewhich includes the console (ideal for playing in portable mode), a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Switch Online.

It is available for only 319.90 euros on Amazon. Additionally, if you subscribe to Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you can enjoy the Extra Track Passwith a total of 96 circuits (including the circuit set in the streets of Madrid).

You can also opt for Nintendo Switch Lite, the exclusively portable variant of the Nintendo console. It is the cheapest model of the three, and now it is at a knockdown price.

As if that were not enough, it is two special editions, inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Switch Life Simulator comes pre-installed on each console, and both are available for just 219 euros in Amazon.

Finally, for those looking to get in shape this Christmas, or play as a family, there is also a themed bundle with the standard Nintendo Switch model.

Its about pack de Nintendo Switch con Nintendo Switch Sports, which also includes a three-month subscription to Switch Online, and a sports leg strap. The title comes pre-installed on the console, at a price of 269 euros on Amazon.

Each pack adjusts to different tastes and preferences. If portable gaming is your thing, you can choose between Switch OLED or Switch Lite, while the original Switch model is perfect for playing in company.

Any of these three Nintendo Switch bundles can be yours for this Black Friday 2023. Remember that these are limited-time offers, which you can take advantage of on the Amazon links that we have provided.