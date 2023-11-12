loading…

Former US President Barack Obama called the Israeli-Palestinian conflict complicated. The fact is actually simple, namely an illegal occupation that has been tolerated by the international community. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Former President of the United States (US) Barack Obama recently stated that the settlement Israeli-Palestinian conflict requires understanding its complexity.

But is the narrative of decades of conflict really as complex as Obama makes it out to be? Is that really the problem?

Or is the complexity myth just another way for world leaders to evade Israeli demands for accountability and cover up their complicity in what is now the longest illegal occupation in modern history?

In fact, if we take universal principles, international law and morality as an assessment, what is found is not complexity but clarity.

4 Facts about the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict that Need Clarity

1. Israel violates more UN Security Council Resolutions than any other country. The clarity: no one is taking action or imposing sanctions, as if Israel is above the law.

2. In every major issue at issue there is actually no complexity. The clarity: the law is on the side of the Palestinians as victims of the occupation.

3. Regarding the right of refugees to return; special Jewish settlement status; Israel’s illegal occupation status; the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination; status of East Jerusalem, no hassle. The clarity: no action from the UN.

4. Regarding the criminal practice of apartheid committed by Israel, here it is also not a complicated thing to understand. The clarity: every major human rights group has concluded that Israel has imposed a system of racial segregation and domination on historic Palestine.

The famous United States (US) writer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Sunday (12/11/2023), described his feelings after learning how easy the Israeli occupation of Palestine was.

“It sounds as if you need a degree in Middle Eastern Studies or a PhD to really understand what’s going on,” he said. ”But I understood it on day one; US tax dollars subsidized apartheid, subsidized the segregation order, the Jim Crow regime.”

So, if anyone says this conflict is too complicated to understand, remember that this is a call for the world to remain indifferent to the crimes committed by Israel and the suffering of the Palestinian people.

