Suara.com – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh firmly rejected Israel’s call to build temporary refugee camps in southern Gaza.

Shtayyeh said that what the Palestinian government wants is for its people there to return to their homes and live in peace.

“We want our people to return to their homes, the places they left and were forced to flee,” said Shtayyeh at a cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Monday (13/11/2023).

He said the Palestinian authorities were trying to ensure that food and medicine deliveries could reach the Gaza Strip, which is blockaded by Israel.

“We are doing everything possible to save our people in Gaza,” he said.

In addition, Shtayyeh urged the United Nations (UN) and the European Union to send humanitarian aid by air to the besieged enclave, especially northern Gaza.

“We ask the UN and EU to open other corridors for sending aid to Gaza and not just through the Rafah gate which borders Egypt,” he said.

It was previously reported that more than 11,100 Palestinians, including more than 8,000 children and women, were killed in Israeli air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since last month. The data was conveyed by the government media office in Gaza on Sunday (12/11).

Meanwhile, official figures put the death toll in Israel at almost 1,200. (Between)