Despite the new trainers and players at both teams, FC Utrecht can be regarded as a rival to FC Twente. FC Twente has only achieved one point in the last eight meetings. Utrecht, trained by Ron Jans for several weeks, is currently bottom in the Eredivisie. Still, FC Twente coach Joseph Oosting expects a difficult afternoon: “I don’t really believe in fearmongers. But I do think that a tough match awaits us. Lots of long balls, Jans knows how we can put pressure,” says Oosting in the run-up to that match.