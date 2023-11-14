Suara.com – Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo emphasized that democracy must be far from corruption, collusion and nepotism (KKN). This was conveyed by Ganjar at the drawing of serial numbers for presidential and vice presidential candidates at the General Election Commission (KPU) Office, Central Jakarta.

“After this, we must be able to ensure that we complete the direction of reform,” said Ganjar, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

“We are holding it seriously by bringing integrity that is far from elements of KKN,” he added.

He emphasized that the direction of this reform must ensure its sustainability because it is a constitutional mandate.

“Silence is not an option and speaking up reveals and reports bad practices that will harm democracy,” said Ganjar.

“I thank you because pair number 1 and pair number 2 have the same commitment,” he stressed.

As previously reported, the pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar received serial number 1. Then, the pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka had serial number 2. Lastly, the pair Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD had serial number 3.

This is based on the drawing carried out in the KPU open plenary session at the KPU yard, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023) evening.

“Thus, the serial numbers for the presidential and vice presidential candidates for 2024 are serial number one for the candidate pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, serial number two for Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and serial number three for Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD,” said Chairman of the Indonesian KPU Hasyim Asy’ari at the KPU Office.

Previously, the Indonesian KPU had previously determined three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election, namely Anies Baswedan with Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo with Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto with Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

KPU member Idham Holik explained that the three pairs of presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates had met the presidential threshold provisions or the nomination threshold of 20 percent of DPR seats or 25 percent of the national vote from the combined political parties supporting the candidate pairs.

Then, the three couples were also declared to meet the health requirements after each couple was examined by a team of doctors from the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital.

Furthermore, said Idham, the results of the verification of administrative documents for the three candidate pairs were also declared to have met the requirements.

“The KPU has stated that the presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs Anies Rasyid Baswedan and Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar proposed by the political parties Nasdem, PKB, PKS have been declared eligible and declared as presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs for the 2024 simultaneous elections,” said Idham in KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Monday (13/11/2023).

Then the KPU also declared that Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD met the requirements and were declared as presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs for the 2024 simultaneous elections. This pair was proposed by PDIP, PPP, Perindo and Hanura.

“Furthermore, the KPU has stated that the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka proposed by the political parties Gerindra, Golkar, Democrat, PAN, PSI, PBB, and Garuda have been declared eligible and declared as presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs. president for the 2024 simultaneous elections,” said Idham.