Fuel prices have been falling for a few weeks now. The two euro limit for a liter of diesel has been removed. So it’s cheaper to refuel!

Yes, nothing is as volatile as fuel prices. Of course we should all drive electric, but we don’t feel like doing that at all. So we keep filling up that tank at the local white pump or across the border for next to nothing.

There, the price for both diesel and petrol is already below two euros, but the national recommended prices for a liter of diesel have now also broken the two-euro barrier. Down, that is. Today the average price is 1,992 euros for a liter of diesel.

Cheaper diesel fuel

The diesel price has been slowly falling for about six weeks. An important part of that price is of course the price of a barrel of oil. Last Wednesday it even fell below 80 euros for a barrel of North Sea oil, the lowest price since July.

The oil price is a world price. So you also have to look far beyond the border for the reason for the decline. In this case, there are many doubts about the economies of the United States and China. The economy in the latter country is faltering and does not seem to be recovering after the intense corona period there.

Interest rates in the US are also expected to rise further to curb inflation and that is also a sign that the economy there is not doing well. An economy that is not performing well means less demand for oil and therefore a lower price at the pump.

Excise duty

The fact that the Dutch price at the pump is difficult to compare with abroad is due to the large part that excise duty makes up of the liter price. The proposed increase in excise duties on January 1, 2024 does not appear to be going ahead, but what will happen next with excise duties will certainly be determined by the election results of November 22.

So you can still influence to a small extent whether there will be increases or decreases in excise duties. For a well-considered choice in this regard, below is a list of links to the election manifestos.

All election manifestos at a glance:

VVD Election Program 2023 PVV Election Program 2023 CDA Election Program 2023 BBB Election Program 2023 PVDA / GL Election Program 2023 Volt Election Program 2023 FvD Election Program 2023 PvdD Election Program 2023 SP Election Program 2023 New Social Contract Election Program 2023

This article Refueling is becoming cheaper again first appeared on Ruetir.