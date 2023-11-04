The Neapolitan referee spoke on the occasion of the Centenary of the AIA

The referee Fabio Maresca, on the occasion of the Centenary of the AIA, released some statements that testify to the bond with the city of Naples. Here is what was highlighted by SportMediaset: “I have always said and reiterated that I would never want to change the refereeing section – explained the Neapolitan whistleblower -. I was born in Naples and I hope to die in this city because I love it too much“. “Statements from the referees at the end of the match? I’m sure that will be something we’ll see in the future – he added -. It must be taken into account, however, that the events related to the race must always go through the authority of the Sports Judge first. Personally I would have no problem showing images of my races and explaining to young kids how to stop making certain mistakes“said the race director.”