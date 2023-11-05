Denpasar Voice – Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have experienced bittersweet moments in their Premier League match against Newcastle United.

The shock 1-0 defeat has been in the spotlight, particularly regarding highly controversial refereeing decisions and doubts over VAR technology.

Arsenal Inflamed: Mikel Arteta’s Comments

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, could not calm his anger after the match against Newcastle United.

The referee’s decision and VAR’s inability to rectify the situation has sparked a strong reaction from Arteta, who called it ‘disgraceful’.

This was one of those moments when football was seen as more than just a sport; this is a story about justice and injustice.

Embarrassing Controversy

The match between Arsenal and Newcastle United took place on Sunday (5/11/2023).

Arsenal, who came with high hopes of winning, instead had to suffer defeat with a score of 1-0.

However, it was not the final result of the match that caused an uproar, but rather a series of controversies that occurred on the field.

The match referee decided to award Newcastle United’s goal even though there was a clear foul and the home player was in an offside position.

This decision sparked extraordinary anger and confusion from Arsenal.

Despite the presence of VAR technology, the foul was ignored by the referee, and the goal was awarded.

Challenges of VAR in Football

The use of VAR is an effort to overcome refereeing errors that often occur in football.

However, in this match, VAR seemed unable to provide the expected solution.

This case raises questions about the effectiveness and limitations of this technology.

Is VAR really helpful or confusing in determining the right decision?

Arsenal Demands Improvement of Refereeing Standards

Reporting from Chronicle Live, Arsenal also criticized the referee and VAR’s inability to conclude decisions fairly.

They called on the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to immediately improve refereeing standards in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s statement also expressed their support for the efforts being made by Chief Referee Officer, Howard Webb, to improve the quality of refereeing.

Arsenal and other clubs encourage close collaboration with PGMOL to achieve world-class refereeing standards.

Broadly speaking, the match between Arsenal and Newcastle United has highlighted deeper issues in the world of football, including uncertainty related to refereeing decisions and the role of VAR technology.

Arsenal demands improvements and better refereeing standards to maintain integrity and fairness in football. (*/Dinda)