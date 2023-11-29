Important day for Xiaomi. The company has just made the Xiaomi official Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro y K70ethree proposals that dance between the mid-range and the high-end and that are strong candidates to arrive as POCO terminals in our country.

Similar design, but different heart. These proposals are powered by next-generation processors from MediaTek and Qualcomm, so let’s try to discover who is who in this triad of devices that aim to be top sellers.

REDMI K70 PRO

REDMI K70

REDMI K70E

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

160.9 x 75 x 8.2 mm

209 g

160.9 x 75 x 8.2 mm

209 g

160.4 x 74,3 x 8,05mm

198g

SCREEN

6.67 inches

2K resolution

OLED

120 Hz

Dolby Vision, HDR+

4.000 nits (pico)

2,160 Hz touch sampling

3.840 Hz PWM dimming

6.67 inches

2K resolution

OLED

120 Hz

Dolby Vision, HDR+

4.000 nits (pico)

2,160 Hz touch sampling

3.840 Hz PWM dimming

6.67 inches

1.5K resolution

OLED

120 Hz

Dolby Vision, HDR+

1.800 nits (pico)

2,160 Hz touch sampling

1.920 Hz PWM dimming

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

GPU Adreno 750

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra

MEMORIES

12 + 256 GB

16 + 256 GB

16 + 512 GB

24GB + 1TB

12 + 256 GB

16 + 256 GB

16 + 512 GB

16GB + 1TB

12 + 256 GB

12 + 512 GB

16GB + 1TB

BATTERY

5.000mAh

120W fast charge

5.000mAh

120W fast charge

5.500mAh

90W

REAR CAMERA

50MP OIS

50 MP telephoto 2x

12 MP ultra gran angular

50MP OIS

12 MP ultra gran angular

2 MP macro

64 MP

8 MP ultra gran angular

2 MP macro

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP

16 MP

16 MP

Others

5G SA/NSA

NFC

Bluetooth 5.4

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou

5G SA/NSA

NFC

Bluetooth 5.3

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou

5G SA/NSA

NFC

Bluetooth 5.4

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou

SOFTWARE

Hyper OS

Android 14

Hyper OS

Android 14

Hyper OS

Android 14

PRECIO

From 421 euros to the exchange rate

From 319 euros to the exchange rate

From 255 euros to the exchange rate

Redmi K70 y K70 Pro

Los Redmi K70 y K70 Pro they share quite a few similarities. At the design level, it is the first time that POCO terminals embrace the metal. Its sides, now flatter, look more premium, along with a rear part finished in glass. The memory configurations are also virtually identical. Curiously, both start from 12 + 256 GBconfiguration worthy of the highest range.

The screen is also the same, with a second generation OLED with peak brightness of 4,000 nits, 2K resolution, 120 Hz and compatibility with both Dolby Vision and HDR+ content. The pixel density is 526ppi and the panel comes from TCL, with its C8 range. Touch sampling is also brutal, at 2,160 Hz.





The important thing about this screen, however, is to understand its fine print. The brightness that we will really appreciate in automatic is the HBM brightness, the maximum peak it reaches for most situations. Here we talk about 1,200 nits, so the 4,000 nits will be restricted to very small areas of the screen under HDR content. In automatic, the brightness is even a little low. It remains to be seen under the sun what these displays actually look like.

Regarding autonomy, we are talking about batteries 5,000mAh with 120W fast chargingwith the promise of fully charging the device in just 18 minutes.

The biggest change is in the processor, since we are talking about a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the POCO K70 Pro, while the K70 “settles” with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that has given life to almost the entire high-end of 2023.

Redmi K70E





The K70E is the younger brother, with a practically identical design, but specs below what we just saw. The terminal does not have metal in its finish, although it is similar in design. The processor in this case is the recently introduced MediaTek Dimensity 8300, in its Ultra version. However, memory configurations remain unusually high, with a base starting at 12 + 256 GB.

The battery also changes, which loses fast charging to gain capacity. In this case we are faced with a 5,500mAh battery, noticeably larger than what we see in its older brothers. Fast charging is 90W, a more than decent figure. The camera is indeed a significant downgrade, with a higher resolution but lower ambition sensor, and with an ultra wide angle of only 8 megapixels.

Like the rest of the family, it comes from the factory with Android 14 based on HyperOS, Xiaomi’s new operating system based on Android that replaces MIUI.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro, K70 and K70E

As usual, the prices of these terminals in China make us smile. We are talking about just over 400 euros for the Pro model, about 300 euros for the K70 and just 255 euros for the Redmi K70E. If these terminals land in Spain under the POCO family, the photography will not be so favorable. At the moment, these are the prices and versions in their native country.

Prices of the Redmi K70 Pro, K70 and K70E

Redmi K70 Pro with 12 + 256 GB for 3,299 yuan, about 421 euros in exchange. Redmi K70 Pro with 16 + 256 GB for 3,599 yuan, about 459 euros in exchange. Redmi K70 Pro with 16 + 512 GB for 3,899 yuan, about 497 euros in exchange. Redmi K70 Pro with 24 + 1 TB for 4,399 yuan, about 561 euros in exchange.

Price of the Redmi K70

Redmi K70 with 12 + 256 GB for 2,499 yuan, about 319 euros in exchange. Redmi K70 with 16 + 256 GB for 2,699 yuan, about 344 euros in exchange. Redmi K70 with 16 + 512 GB for 2,999 yuan, about 382 euros in exchange. Redmi K70 with 16 + 1 TB for 3,399 yuan, about 434 euros in exchange.

Price of the Redmi K70E:

Redmi K70E with 12 + 256 GB for 1,999 yuan, about 255 euros in exchange. Redmi K70E with 12 + 512 GB for 2,199 yuan, about 280 euros in exchange. Redmi K70E with 16 + 1 TB GB for 2,599 yuan, about 331 euros in exchange.

