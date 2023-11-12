If all goes according to plan, in April 2024 the Sierra Space company will take a crucial step in its ambitious endeavor to “redefine space travel.” Its new Dream Chaser cargo plane will take off on its first flight to the International Space Station, the large orbital laboratory that it will be responsible for resupplying thanks to a contract with NASA. It is not strange that the release schedule of a ship ends up being altered, but the aerospace company based in Colorado, USA, wanted to heat up the expectation. As? Presenting its first Dream Chaser, an aircraft with a name that is a declaration of intent: Tenacity.

Sierra Space already describes it as a milestone in the industry.

With you, Tenacity. With great fanfare and with a group photo included. This is how Sierra Space presented its new Tenacity ship a few days ago, the first space plane in the Dream Chaeser fleet. The vehicle is sufficiently advanced that its managers have decided to show it at its facilities in Louisville, Colorado, and move it to the next phase for fine-tuning.

“It is complete and will be shipped to NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Ohio for environmental testing in the coming weeks,” the company says. Ahead, the Tenacity spacecraft has seven cargo missions to and from the International Space Station (ISS) during which it must transport supplies, such as food and water, as well as scientific experiments.

And although Sierra Space does not talk about specific dates in its latest statement about Tenacy, it does note that its launch provider, United Launch Alliance (ULA), will launch the Dream Chaser into orbit on “the second Vulcan Centaur rocket.” Aviation Week specifies that this second launch is expected in April.









In the wake of the ferry. This is what Sierra Space puts it, which refers to Tenacity as “the unmanned spiritual successor to the space shuttle,” albeit with important differences. “At nine meters in length, it represents about a quarter of the total length of the space shuttle orbiters,” he says. For reference, the iconic Discovery, which completed 39 orbital missions between 1984 and 2012, measured 24.3 m x 17.7 m x 38 m.

The datasheet. The pressurized volume of Tenacity is 33 cubic meters, including both the aircraft and the cargo module, a feature that according to its creators will facilitate its maneuverability, make it more sustainable and will also allow it to make soft landings of 1.5 g on the runway. ideal for fragile loads,” he adds. These are not the only data revealed by the American firm.

Sierra Space specifies that it can retract, making it compatible with “a wide variety of launch vehicles” – such as Vulcan Centaur -; It incorporates its own propellants and with the Shooting Star it can transport around 5,500 kilos of cargo. At the end of the missions, that module is discarded to end up burned in the atmosphere. On its first mission to the International Space Station, Tenacity is scheduled to land at NASA’s space shuttle base.

At least 15 missions. Another of the data that Sierra Space has slipped during the presentation of Tenacity. The company claims that its Dream Chaser design is capable of withstanding very high temperatures during re-entry and remaining “cool to the touch” for a few minutes after landing. Its autonomous flight system also guarantees – the company maintains – a useful life of at least 15 missions. “It marks a monumental advance in space transportation,” he emphasizes.

The first of its kind. Tenacity is the first aircraft in Sierra Space’s new fleet, but the company goes beyond that milestone and vindicates the value of the Dream Chaser concept. “It is a leap forward in space technology, announced as the only commercial space plane in the world with landing capacity,” he boasts.

Tenacity is a DC-100, an unmanned cargo ship model, but the American firm has more projects, such as the Shooting Star accessory module; or the DC-200, a manned spaceplane that aims to go one step further and transport crew to and from the ISS and other destinations in low Earth orbit.

Capturing the interest of NASA. “The versatile fleet of Dream Chaser spaceplanes is meticulously designed to facilitate the transportation of cargo and, in the future, crew to low Earth orbit (LEO),” details the company.

For now, she has already managed to get NASA to select her for the resupply tasks of the International Space Station. In 2022, the agency reported 32 missions for that purpose: 15 for SpaceX, 14 for Northrop Gruman and another three for Sierra Space. A few months ago, NASA showed its intention to extend the agreements until the end of the ISS, scheduled for 2030.

Images and videos: Sierra Space and Sierra Space (X)

In Xataka: Can we procreate in space? The Japanese have just taken the first step with mouse embryos