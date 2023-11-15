Amid gentrification and danger, Red Hood patrols Gotham’s scariest streets

Jason Todd, better known as Red Hood, returns to Gotham, but this time he enters one of its most infamous neighborhoods: The Hill. The iconic DC has unveiled a six-issue miniseries that promises to immerse us in the depths of this dark corner of the city.

A new beginning after the Joker War

“The Hill”, a neighborhood known for its imminent danger, becomes the setting for a story full of action and suspense. The series, written by Shawn Martinbrough and with art by Sanford Greene, explores the effects of gentrification and crime on Gotham. Jason, following his recent move to The Hill, takes up his mantle as Red Hood, allying himself with another vigilante, Strike, to keep danger at bay.

A dark past and an uncertain future

Before delving into this new saga, DC will release The Hill #0. This special edition collects Red Hood issues #51 and #52, providing crucial context after the disastrous Joker War. The war unleashed by the Joker not only devastated the city, but also highlighted the complex and tense relationship between Red Hood and the infamous villain.

Red Hood, who debuted in Batman #635 in 2005, has a history marked by violence and tragedy. Originally one of Batman’s sidekicks, Todd was brutally murdered by the Joker, only to resurface under the alias Red Hood, a direct reference to the Joker’s past. This connection between both characters is deepened in Joker War, written by James Tynion IV, where the Joker’s ruthless plan to destroy Bruce Wayne’s reputation is shown.

From victim to antihero

The journey of Jason from his tragic death to his rebirth as Red Hood is one of the most fascinating transformation arcs in the DC universe. Originally introduced as a youthful replacement for Dick Grayson, the first Robin, Jason was distinguished by his more reckless and often reckless approach.

His death at the hands of the Joker in A Death in the Family was a decisive moment, both for Batman and for readers, marking a before and after in the narrative of Gotham. His resurrection and adoption of the mantle of Red Hood symbolize a drastic change in ideals, going from being a symbol of hope and youthful justice to becoming an antihero willing to cross lines that Batman would never cross.

When comparing Red Hood to other Gotham antiheroes, such as Catwoman or Harley Quinn, he stands out for his direct and personal relationship with the Joker. While other characters have had run-ins with the Clown Prince of Crime, Red Hood’s story is intrinsically intertwined with that of the Joker, giving him a unique depth in Gotham’s pantheon of characters. This bond adds a layer of psychological complexity to Jason, transforming him into a character who not only seeks justice, but also redemption and understanding in a world where the lines between good and evil are often blurred.

The preamble to a new era

The miniseries begins after the events of Joker War, placing us in a context where Jason returns to The Hill, this time accompanied by Strike, also known as Dana Harlowe. The Hill #0 not only sets the stage for the new series, but also gives us a fresh and exciting perspective on Red Hood’s evolution as a character.

The expectation grows with the proximity of the release dates. The Hill #0 will hit stores on February 6, followed by the release of The Hill #1 on February 13. These releases not only promise to be a delight for fans of the Red Hood, but also an intense and exciting exploration of one of the darkest and most dangerous corners of Gotham.