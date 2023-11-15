According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, researchers hope that their findings will help prevent dementia, which currently has no known cure and affects one in 11 people over the age of 65 in the United Kingdom.

Professor Robert Krikorian, from the University of Cincinnati in the US, said: “Dementia is a general term that includes many different diseases, all without a cure. It is not clear when or whether effective treatment will be available or not. Prevention and mitigation through dietary and lifestyle choices is key.” “Our best approach currently.”

Strawberries are important for maintaining a healthy diet, because they provide 100 percent of the recommended daily amount of vitamin C in one cup.

They also contain heart-healthy nutrients.