We will never be able to know the truth behind this bizarre story.

Dutch is a very important character in the Red Dead Redemption franchise.

In the Red Dead Redemption franchise we can find very particular characters, many of them who even manage to surpass human reasoning, but even so they all have in common that their stories are worth knowing. One of all of these, and also probably the most interesting, is Dutch. Leader of the band that we met in the second installment, and a character who appears in the first installment, but who despite appearing so many times, and having so many relevant roles, never seems to show his true facedisconcerting the players from the first moment.

Curiously, today we come to talk about a user who opened a very curious debate with simply one phrase: “Did Dutch become a cannibal?”. Unfortunately, the moderators decided that this conversation should be closed, and therefore deleted the initial post, but we can still find some clue as to what he was referring to in the comments, especially highlighting the following one.

In it, as you can see, an allusion is made to a conversation between Dutch and Hosea during Red Dead Redemption 2, placing us at a time when the band is having a very bad time. In this context, Hosea pronounces the following phrase: “You’re eating people Dutch. There’s nothing left of the man I knew in you. There’s barely anything left of a man.”.

This phrase does not seem to leave room for confusion, although that only applies if we take it literally. If we decide to look at the entire context of the conversation, Hosea may mean that he is losing many of his men, and you’re just throwing them away like they’re nothing. Unfortunately, it seems we will never know the truth about the true meaning of this conversation.

The Red Dead Redemption franchise continues to keep surprises for us

Both titles in this saga are considered part of the best games in history, and in part it is because of the depth of their world, narrative and context, which leads us to talk about the large number of surprises that await us in their worlds. open. Secrets everywhere and bizarre and even disturbing characters waiting in every house, street or corner, that is the essence of this saga, something that is especially true if we talk about Red Dead Redemption 2. The case of Dutch being able to keep a dark secret is just one of many secrets and curiosities that these two titles seem to keep.

