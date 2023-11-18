Five years have passed since the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 and we continue to be amazed by the work of Rockstar Games. There are so many details, curiosities and secrets that many players continue to be amazed by new discoveries. And we are not just referring to things as typical as horses’ eggs in the cold.

Shooting in video games is a very natural action. We’ve done it for a decade in GTA V and for half in Red Dead Redemption 2. But… Have you ever wondered what happens when we do it? You would be surprised to know how incredibly deep the ballistics of a western title can be.

Science that studies the trajectory, range and effects of bullets and projectiles and the marks left on them by the firearms with which they are fired.

The shooting adventure in Red Dead Redemption 2

Surely most RDR2 players know that there are different types of ammunition for each weapon. The quick explanation from both tutorials and average players is that they differ in the damage and effects they can cause… but in reality ballistics goes much further than the physics of the game.

Explain the ballistics of Red Dead Redemption 2 In its entirety it would take me an exceptionally long and absurdly detailed article. For the sake of synthesis, I am going to show you a case that perfectly exemplifies the behavior of many projectiles: the arrows. Obviously shotguns will be the least represented due to the dispersion factor, but you can get a general idea.

There are different types of arrows, although in this case we are only going to stick with the normal and improved ones. The difference not only lies in the name and the damage they do, but the physics take each type into account when penetrating enemies. The improved ones can penetrate and kill three humans and even wound a fourth with one shot, either in the head or chest. The physical characteristics of humans affect how much the projectile penetrates.

Brother Foller’s video (above) shows the penetration on different humans placed in line, while AshwinY’s video (below) tests on a single human and a wooden sign. The results of his experiments are as follows:

The normal arrow It does not pass through man and does not penetrate wood.

The improved arrow It passes through the man (and sticks into the concrete) and penetrates halfway through the wooden sign.

In summary: the ballistics of Red Dead Redemption 2 It is much deeper than many players have discovered in these five years. It happens with arrows and with the different types of ammunition for each weapon. Veterans have been doing tests for years and being surprised by the results.

Rockstar Games’ level of detail reached absurd levels with this installment. Most people tend to think about GTA V when they think about everything that GTA VI can be, but veterans of Red Dead Redemption 2 We rolled around in our chairs with foam at the mouth when imagining such sophisticated ballistics in the GTA delivery. And there is no reason that prevents us from dreaming about it.

