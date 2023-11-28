Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the pillars of Take-Two Interactive. Despite being a game half a decade old, I have never had so many concurrent players on PC.

You read that right, Red Dead Redemption 2 has never had as many active players as it does now on Steam. At the time of writing the note, in the last hours of Monday, November 27, the game had 39,028 users playing ita frankly surprising figure.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

But the title reached its all-time high in concurrent players on Valve’s platform last year. Sunday, November 26 in the morning, when 77,655 users were playing at the same time the 2018 title from Rockstar Games.

To put it in context, we remind you that Red Dead Redemption 2 debuted on November 5, 2019 on PC, almost 1 year after its original release for consoles, and got around 50,000 concurrent users only on Steam. At the beginning of 2023, the title managed to stand out again by exceeding the 70,000 concurrent users and these days it is enjoying its new all-time high, according to SteamDB statistics.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has never been so popular on Steam

Why is Red Dead Redemption 2 more popular than ever?

It is important to mention that this revitalization was thanks to an irresistible discount and not due to the addition of new content that fans have been asking for for many years. Take-Two Interactive decided to lower its price with a 67% discount offer, so players can get it as cheap as $428.67 MXN on Steam (offer ends at noon on November 28).

According to Take-Two Interactive’s latest sales report, The Old West title has sold more than 57 million units since its releaseso it is surprising that it continues to sell large quantities of units to gather more players than when it debuted today, just over 5 years after debut on PC.

In case you missed it: ¿Take-Two Interactive tiene planes para llevar Red Dead Redemption al cine?

What do you think of the popularity of Red Dead Redemption 2? Did you take advantage of the bargain? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Red Dead Redemption by visiting this page.

Related video: Red Dead Redemption – Launch Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News