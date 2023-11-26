Read Dead Redemption 2 is once again on everyone’s lips and achieves a historic feat.

Red Dead Redemption 2 It is one of the best video games in history and now it is stronger than ever. Rockstar is one of the few developers that can survive with only one game per generation. It seems like it was yesterday, but we have been in the current generation for three years and we are nowhere near receiving the first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, his next big release. In 2018, Rockstar Games released its only new game for Xbox One and PS4, Red Dead Redemption 2, considered by many to be the best game of all time.

Read Dead Redemption 2 is once again on everyone's lips and achieves a historic feat

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a huge global success, being one of the ten best-selling games. This feat is even more incredible considering that Red Dead Redemption 2 is a single-player game, so one would expect the number of players to decrease, especially since its online component stopped receiving updates important for some time.

5 y/o game. Both single and online are abandoned by developer back in 2021. All time PEAK amount of players is TODAY… pic.twitter.com/eT2pYm14Qi — OnlyPVPCat (@OnlyPVPCat) November 25, 2023

Even so, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains a giant among titans. Like many other games, the western-themed video game had an offer in Steam. The game currently costs less than 20 euros on the popular PC games store and that made it a pretty irresistible offer for many people. Still, it’s hard to imagine that anyone could have guessed that the game would reach its biggest peak of players this weekend.

In Steamthe game reached its all-time high of simultaneous players with more than 73,000 players. It’s pretty amazing to see a game reach such a high number of players after its release and still be remembered. The most important thing about Rockstar news is the next trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. What do you expect from the new installment of the GTA saga?

