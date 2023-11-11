This option in Red Dead Redemption 2 is limited to being used three times.

Micah is one of the most hated characters in Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the great titles on the international scene of the video game industry, giving rise to the fact that the title launched in 2018 has managed to make a deep impression on players thanks to the huge world has to offerwhich has led many to begin theorizing about possible functions of the Old West title that would reach GTA VI, Rockstar’s next great video game.

However, although we have been able to see that Red Dead Redemption 2 has been in the news recently because one of the actors in the title has spoken about the confidentiality embargoes that Rockstar maintains, the truth is that in this case we have to talk about an error that has allowed one of the most hated characters in the game to be disturbedbeing that one user has been the lucky one who has been able to tirelessly touch Micha’s nose.

A player manages to continuously touch Micah’s nose thanks to this Red Dead Redemption 2 error

Under this same premise it must be said that Red Dead Redemption 2 is not free from errors, since it is well known that the larger a game is, the more likely it is that something will fail, especially during long gaming sessions. On the other hand, you should know that, to understand the context, in the Rockstar title it is possible insult NPCsalthough this is usually limited to a maximum of three times.

However, the Reddit user known as YousefKh0ury has uploaded a clip to the Red Dead Redemption 2 forum on the aforementioned social network in which he shows a bug where he can constantly insult Michad, being quite a pleasure if we take into account that he is one of the most hated characters in the title for everything he does during it. You can take a look at this video in the following post:

Game somehow gave me infinite micah antagonize

For the rest, know that if you want to have the opportunity to insult Micah, you can do so in Red Dead Redemption 2, this being a title available on PS4, Xbox One and PCas well as on current generation consoles thanks to backward compatibility.

