A rare occurrence: even Red Bull thinks that Max Verstappen could have been a bit more diplomatic in Las Vegas.

The Formula 1 race in Las Vegas has already been held and overall it was a ridiculous success. At least, if we are talking purely about the sporty aspect. While Max Verstappen said in advance that the race in the desert city was 1% sport and 99% hype and entertainment, the sporting aspect was still quite fun. In fact, with our short-term memories at full speed, many thought it was the best race of the year.

All this thanks to/despite the fact that Max Verstappen ‘normally’ won the race again. The Dutchman took his 18th win of the season (!) and has now won as often as Sebastian Vettel. Only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton won more races in the premier class. Afterwards, Max happily sang along to the song that was put on by his team: Viva…Las Vegas!

Was Max completely turned around like a leaf on a tree? In addition to the above statement about entertainment, Max Emilian was a bit sour all weekend. He had nothing good to say about the ‘manhole cover incident’ and its handling. He was at odds with Esteban Ocon. He felt like a clown. He thought the layout of the circuit was too simple… In short, Max was a bit of a grouch. He himself says that the victory has not changed much:

As I said before, it’s four long straights, low-speed corners and you don’t lose much downforce. That’s never been my problem. But today was indeed fun. That’s all I want to say. Today was fun. I hope everyone enjoyed it. The DRS effect was strong, but good. It made for fun racing. I couldn’t let the team down by not singing. I do need some lessons. I have to go to Jerry and book an appointment. Max Verstappen really enjoyed it

A bit milder, but Max sticks to his previous assessment. The Red Bull team, on the other hand, believes that Max could have been a bit more diplomatic. The always nuanced Helmut Marko, of all people, says this about it:

Criticism of event

I have always said that we should only draw a conclusion here after the race. And the race was fantastic. Max is very straightforward, perhaps could have said things a bit more diplomatically, but has now made up for everything. I’m sure the organization is very happy with him now. The long season is also starting to take its toll. You have to consider that we are at the end of the season. Everyone is tired, all the employees here were struggling with jet lag and had bags under their eyes. But now he even sang Viva Las Vegas after the race. Although I think he could better focus on his racing career. Helmut Marko does not see Max as the next Andrea Bocelli

