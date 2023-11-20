Before qualifying, Red Bull diversified the aerodynamic choices on the two RB19s: Max Verstappen focused on a more relaxed configuration compared to free practice, to have a better top speed, while Sergio Perez remained anchored to a more conservative solution useful for ensure good cornering.

The Dutchman decided to take some risks to counter the top speed of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, while the Mexican probably lost second place for preferring a slightly less extreme set-up.

Ferrari wings for Las Vegas: the one from Monza was used in the race, above, setting aside the one from Spa, below

Verstappen and Perez had started the weekend in Nevada with different choices from those of the Cavallino: in Maranello they had focused on the wings of Spa-Francorchamps, and then on Saturday morning they moved on to the more relaxed configuration of Monza with the flat main profile, seeking a balance of SF-23 with the beam wing equipped with the double element, after testing if one could be enough.

Red Bull, however, kept the spoon in the main profile of both drivers, diversifying the mobile flap solutions. Checo kept the one with the most rope with the same incidence, while the Dutchman decided on the “trimmed” one, i.e. cut at the trailing edge. To ensure the necessary downforce in slow curves, Pierre Waché’s technicians decided to mount a nolder that only works at low speeds and which, instead, is overtaken by the flow as speeds increase.

Verstappen listens to Perez and Leclerc on the final lap battle

Charles Leclerc, according to official data released by the FIA, broke through the 350 km/h barrier in the race, reaching a peak of 350.5 km/h taking advantage of the open DRS and the slipstream of Perez’s Red Bull, while the Mexican he was unable to go above 340.8 km/h. Those almost 10 km/h made a big difference on the last lap, when the Ferrari driver led the decisive attack on the final lap, surprising Checo who, perhaps, left the door open too much to the Monegasque’s SF-23.

