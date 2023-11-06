Red Bull is a car that still holds secrets, although we have reached three races until the end of the 2023 season. The development of the RB19 has been at a standstill for some time, given that Adrian Newey has turned all his attention to next year’s single-seater is working with the engineering office in Milton Keynes.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: the edge of the diffuser has also been modified, making it more square than the previous version

Yet Giorgio Piola’s expert eye manages to capture details that are difficult to photograph because when the car is assembled they are regularly covered by other elements that hide them from view. We are talking about an evolution on the surface that was not there when Sergio Perez’s RB19 was lifted by a crane after an accident in qualifying for the Monaco GP, showing all the… nakedness under the pavement. The images that had been taken had offered a good opportunity to the opponents to understand in which direction of development Red Bull had gone, then allowing the other teams to gradually approach a car that, however, remained dominant.

For some races, the staff led by Pierre Waché has introduced a double inclination in the rear extractor which can be seen on the trailing edge of the diffuser. In the larger circle of the drawing you can see the lower part of the background, while in the smaller circle you can see the same change seen from above.

Newey, essentially, “invented” a second micro extractor in each of the two channels on the sides of the deformable structure of the gearbox. It is fair to ask what this solution is for, which will certainly become an object of study by other teams. This is a perfectly legal modification because it falls within the regulatory volumes established by the FIA. It is likely that it contributes to creating a load variation along the arc of the speaker to be more efficient: there is less “spoon” in the area where the beam wing has the longest chord, while more thrust where the lower wing has a shorter rope. The attempt to make the work of the extractor, beam wing and rear wing more synergistic is evident with an integration between the parts resulting from careful micro-aerodynamic work.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: here is the rear brake duct with two descending flaps

Another very interesting detail of the RB19 is the rear brake duct. Giorgio Piola’s drawing shows us with the red arrows the three vents of the hot air generated by the disc and calipers, but also highlights two small flaps visualized by the two blue arrows which are inclined downwards and direct the flow towards a element of the beam wing. In that area, however, other teams preferred to insert a cluster of mini flaps in sequence, but orienting the flows upwards to generate a local vertical load. Newey evidently believes he gets more benefit from a combined effect with the lower wing having less drag.

