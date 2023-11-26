Max Verstappen’s final balance sheet in 2023: 19 victories, 575 points, 12 pole positions and over a thousand laps driven in the lead. Even in the last race of the season the usual clear superiority arrived, which in light of what emerged in the post-race was even greater than what we had seen. Verstappen would have been able to finish the race without a second tire change, covering 42 laps at a very fast pace without causing tire problems.

“Before the race we had planned just one stop – revealed Christian Horner – then we switched to two pits when we saw that with the first set of mediums the degradation had been greater than expected. In reality, with Max we could have done it with just one stop, because he had the pace and the ability not to put the tires in trouble. But with Checo it was an obligatory choice.”

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, with the winner’s trophy in Abu Dhabi

Now that the last checkered flag of the season has also waved, the word passes to the lovers of statistics, who have a great job to do to put together all the records achieved by Verstappen and Red Bull in a 2023 in which they brought the greatest dominance seen in Formula 1 history.

To celebrate the dream season Horner starts with Verstappen (“I think he has reached another level”), but then gives credit to the team’s work. “The way in which the team operated on 22 different circuits in terms of quality, reliability and performance was possible because everyone did their part to the best of their ability, contributing to what will surely be remembered to this day as the most dominant season of racing. Formula 1″.

Verstappen started the championship by winning in Bahrain by 11 seconds over Sergio Perez, and ended it by crossing the finish line in Yas Marina with a 17-second margin over Charles Leclerc. “It’s true, but there were many different moments in between – commented Horner – Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren had some good moments, as did Mercedes. But I think especially Max this year was simply exceptional. The way he managed the car, the strategy, the tyres, today we almost didn’t need strategists because it seemed like he was following the tactics for both cars! His abilities are truly exceptional”.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

The end of the season was almost perfect, Perez missed the podium but with the complicity of a questionable decision by the race direction. But the Yas Marina weekend had not started in the best way, to the point that Helmut Marko had gone unbalanced. “Helmut was convinced we were in trouble – admitted Horner – so we bet 500 euros… and he lost it”. In reality, Red Bull had started the weekend on Friday with the usual good results, then in the FP3 session the team tried a set-up solution that Max immediately rejected, and the engineers retraced their steps, finding a good operational window again.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner with his wife Geri and Orlando Bloom at the podium ceremony after Verstappen’s success

Now that the season is over Horner has agreed to comment on the catchphrase he heard during 2023, namely the possibility of Red Bull winning all the races on the calendar. “You started asking me that from the third Grand Prix – he smiled – but it didn’t happen, and it means that we will still have something to fight for, right? Winning 21 races out of 22 is madness as is Max who led over 1,000 laps in the lead. We beat McLaren’s record from ’88, we beat Seb’s (Vettel) record from 2013, as well as all winning percentages. This car will certainly go down in history for a considerable period of time as the most successful single-seater in the history of Formula 1.”

Horner embraces everyone outside the hospitality, the scenes are not those of 2021, the successes have been celebrated for some time, but there is the feeling that with Yas Marina a probably unrepeatable season has ended, for Verstappen and for Red Bull. It won’t be easy to dethrone Max, but it won’t be easy to repeat what we did in 2023. Horner, as always, plays defense.

“In 2020 we saw Mercedes’ most dominant season ever, yet we managed to beat them in ’21. This year we have seen our opponents get closer and the technical concepts will converge, I don’t think we will ever be able to repeat the season we have just finished, but we hope to be able to return to the track with a car that can allow us to defend the titles we have conquered.”

There are less than a hundred days left until the first match of 2024, a period that will serve to get an idea of ​​the values ​​on the field that we will see next season. But today, a few hours before the conclusion of the 2023 world championship, imagining a scenario with a Red Bull in a close fight with its opponents is more a hope than a reasoning resulting from technical and logical evaluations.

Leggi anche: