“We have reached a strange point, the more Max wins, the more Formula 1 loses.” The sentence comes from an insider with long experience in the field and we are not faced with a direct opponent of Red Bull. Verstappen’s long ride in the 2023 world championship is unprecedented in the history of Formula 1 and a domination of this magnitude has led to a decline in general interest on the part of the more general public, which is what ultimately determines a boom (as in 2021) or an important contraction, like the one recorded this season.

The growth line that Liberty Media has displayed as a flagship has undergone a significant reduction this year, not so much in terms of attendance at the track (tickets are sold well in advance) but in terms of television audiences.

The interests at stake are considerable and, considering the stakes, the temptation is there. Hypothesized, whispered and evaluated, but never publicly admitted. Should Max Verstappen (the ‘share’ killer) and Red Bull be slowed down? Is it in the spirit of sport? Is there a dividing line that separates the needs of those who deal with commercial interests from the basic values ​​of the championship?

The 2023 season said something important. In recent years, thanks to the social media that has given voice to even the least knowledgeable on the subject, a small but noisy line of thought has taken shape according to which Formula 1 is now a show, far from periods (it is not clear which ones) where sport reigned supreme.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, undisputed dominator of the 2023 F1 season

Now, what we have seen this season is the antithesis of the scenario on which the commercial business feeds, the world championship has proposed an infinitesimal part of the massive dose of adrenaline given by the 2021 season. If there really was a hidden direction capable of hijacking As events unfold, the last thing he would like to see is unchallenged dominance by one team and one driver. Considering what Red Bull and Verstappen have been able to do this season, we can confidently say that we are witnessing a sporting spectacle.

The fear that exists today in Formula 1 is linked to the two-year period 2024/25, i.e. two seasons in which the technical regulations will not change. Opinions are divided: there are those who argue that the advantage confirmed by Red Bull will allow the team to maintain leadership for another two seasons, a party which Hamilton is also part of. “They’re so far away that I think they’re probably still ahead in the next couple of years,” Lewis said recently. However, there are also those who are convinced, however, that regulatory stability will be able to allow competition to close the gap.

The temptation is to adopt corrective measures during the race, in line with what was done to slow down Mercedes during its golden era. To try to slow down Brackley’s army, the opponents had been granted a ‘help’, which came with the elimination of the qualifying map, one of the strengths of the Mercedes power unit, of the controversial DAS system and introducing changes to the fund for the 2021 season.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Red Bull RB19 that won the third drivers’ world championship in a row with Verstappen at the Qatar GP

Targeted measures, however impossible to apply against Red Bull, since the performance superiority cannot be traced back to a specific area. The RB19 doesn’t have a secret, but it is an example of general balance.

The ball is in the hands of the opponents’ technical departments, called upon to understand what Adrian Newey and his staff have been clear about for some time. The rebirth of McLaren is a sign in this direction, and even if the undertaking is far from easy, on paper it is not impossible either. Those at the helm of the sport must not be influenced: an anti-Red Bull measure would distort the perception of watching a sporting spectacle, and would be a very dangerous step for Formula 1.

The debate on Balance of Performance died in the bud, with a unanimous negative opinion. On the other hand, there is no shortage of (negative) examples in this sense. In the WEC world championship, where the BOP is in force, Toyota won six out of seven races, with percentages in line with Red Bull’s supremacy. Authentic boredom is worth more than a manipulated show, especially in the long run. When the opponents rise again and sooner or later it will happen, it will have to be the result of their skills and their work, without external pressures that have little to do with a sport.

