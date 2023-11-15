At the start of the championship, Red Bull revealed that it would turn to fans to create the liveries with which it would dress the RB19 in the three events on US soil in the 2023 calendar. An idea that was part of a campaign called Make Your Mark , which aimed at greater fan involvement for three rounds of the world championship which are guaranteeing new opportunities for Formula 1.

After the pink and teal accents of Miami and a stars and stripes graphic for the United States Grand Prix in Texas, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will show up in Las Vegas with a livery that incorporates some of the elements for which the “ city ​​of sin.” A new look to show off under the artificial lights of the famous Strip, recalling that neon effect that distinguishes the city.

Although it is the third livery in this special campaign, this is the first in which the entire RB19 will be covered in a different paint job than usual, with a bright purple color from the rear wing to the front, vaguely reminiscent of some liveries from the past team, when there were also different sponsors.

The Red Bull Racing RB19 livery for the Las Vegas GP

The Make Your Mark campaign saw members of The Paddock, Oracle Red Bull Racing’s free loyalty programme, promoted by Title Partner Oracle, challenged by the Team to design a bespoke livery for each of the US Grands Prix, as Max and Checo are racing in the United States for the first time three times in one season. The campaign generated great enthusiasm and the best designs were put to a vote in the Paddock. Over 24,000 votes were cast by fans, leading to thousands of new signups to the platform.

With purple at the base, the chosen graphics aim for effects that should be reminiscent of neon lights flowing over the bodywork of the car, with the hope that they stand out giving a nice effect at night. In a further nod to this weekend’s race venue, the RB19 will also feature graphically modified wheel covers, featuring a red and white color scheme and poker chips featuring the motif of one of the team’s sponsors.

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO, said: “It’s fantastic to conclude our third and final livery of this season’s Make Your Mark competition here in Nevada for the inaugural Las Vegas GP. It’s a unique way to bring fans into the heart of the Team, giving them the opportunity to design and vote for our Las Vegas livery through our free loyalty program, The Paddock. We have unveiled a fan-designed livery at every US race this year and each design has hit the mark.”

“Congratulations to Lindsay (the competition winner), who has truly made an iconic mark on Las Vegas, capturing the energy and excitement of the city and the Team. I can’t wait to see her speed through the streets of Las Vegas. From what I saw on the simulator, the long straight is incredibly fast, so you’ll have to keep an eye on things as cars pass under the Strip lights. It will be a special race, made even more special by celebrating a fan-designed livery as we head into the final race of the season in the United States.”

