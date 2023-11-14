Suara.com – Future recruitment of ASN or PNS will no longer be limited to open selection (SSC-ASN), but also through agents and headhunting. The aim of ASN recruitment is to obtain quality employees in the labor market.

This is one of the points in the derivative of the New ASN Law apart from changes in ASN or PNS salaries which will be equalized with BUMN employees. Plt. Assistant Deputy for Talent Management and HR Capacity Building for PANRB Ministry Apparatus, Yudi Wicaksono, said that the Government Regulation (PP) on Civil Servant Management will regulate this.

The Ministry of PAN-RB and related agencies are expected to complete the PP within six months after Law no. 20/2023 was ratified on 31 October 2023 by President Joko Widodo, and is expected to take effect from May 2024.

The equality of ASN salaries with BUMN employees, said Yudi, aims to support the talent mobility system in accordance with the mandate of the latest ASN Law.

Apart from equalizing salaries, the PP will also regulate the income of civil servants which will be reviewed at least once every three years, referring to the highest salary of BUMN employees.

In an effort to improve welfare, the government will introduce a new remuneration scheme, where ASN salaries will have a larger portion (40 percent) compared to incentives (30 percent), benefits (25 percent) and quality improvement (5 percent).

Other derivative regulations include expanding the scope and working mechanisms of PPPK, managerial and non-managerial positions, reciprocity between ASN and TNI/Polri soldiers, improving ASN welfare, ASN rights and obligations, determining ASN needs, procuring CASN, and strengthening the performance management system.

Regarding improving the welfare of ASN, it will be regulated through the RPP which forms the welfare components of ASN, including income, awards, allowances, social security facilities, self-development opportunities and legal assistance.

The PAN-RB Minister previously said that the derivative regulations would cover talent and career development, competency development, dismissal of ASN, professional organizations, digitization of ASN management, dispute resolution, and structuring of non-ASN personnel.