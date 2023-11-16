In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Do you remember the excitement of arcade machines? That feeling of adventure and challenge that enveloped you every time you put in a coin. Now, imagine taking that experience anywhere. With the Nintendo Switch, this is possible. And if we add to this a game like Enter/Exit the Gungeonthe combo is unbeatable.

This game allows you to relive the excitement of arcade games with the convenience of portability, offering hours of fun and challenges wherever you go. And the best? Now you can get this combo for Nintendo Switch for only 24.99 euros on Amazon.

Enter the Gungeon: an explosive adventure

Enter the Gungeon combines action, gunfights and an immersive story. In it, you enter the Armazmorra, a fortress in constant evolution, full of enemies known as armuertos. Every corner of this maze is designed to test you, with a combination of created rooms and randomly generated elements that ensure a new experience in each game.

The armorers, each with their burden of regrets and desires for redemption, offer different skills and play styles. This customization extends to the game’s arsenal: from classic weapons to the more eccentric ones, like rainbow blasts or bees. Each weapon brings its own dynamics, allowing you to adapt your playstyle and strategy depending on the situation.

Exit the Gungeon: The dizzying getaway

But the adventure does not end when you conquer the Armordungeon. Exit the Gungeon invites you to escape this crumbling fortress. This spin-off takes the action to a new level, with an even more frenetic pace. As you ascend the elevators of the Armory, you’ll face waves of armories, vengeful bosses, and a dynamically changing arsenal.

Each game of Enter/Exit the Gungeon is a different story. Enemies, bosses, weapons, and rooms change with each game, ensuring a fresh and challenging experience. It’s more than a game; is a journey through a world where skill, strategy and reaction speed are key to surviving and discovering the secrets of the Weapondungeon.

An irresistible offer for action fans

Best of all, Enter/Exit the Gungeon is now available for Nintendo Switch at a bargain price: only 24.99 euros. This offer includes not only the base games, but also all their updates, such as Enter the Gungeon: A Farewell To Arms, Enter the Gungeon: Advanced Gungeons and Draguns y Exit the Gungeon: Hello To Arms.

Enter/Exit the Gungeon on Nintendo Switch is an invitation to relive the magic of arcade games with the convenience of modern technology. Whether it’s nostalgia or a love of challenges, this game is a gem that you shouldn’t pass up, especially now that its price has dropped drastically. So what are you waiting for? The Dungeon is calling!

